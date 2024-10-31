Elephants, Fish & More: Buckle My Shoe Preschoolers Dress Up for Halloween Parading

A gaggle of adorable preschoolers, dressed in costumes ranging from elephants to superheroes, paraded their way around Chelsea and Tribeca on the morning of Halloween. They are currently students at Buckle My Shoe, which has locations in both neighborhoods, and appeared delighted to take part in an annual tradition.

The tots made stops at various establishments–such as The Donut Pub on W. 14th St., and The Odeon on Broadway–to collect candy and hellos. The weather was unusually balmy, and the pace was relaxed and celebratory. Their parents helped design the bright and brilliant eco-friendly costumes, and as such accompanied the kids. “If we have 100 kids, we have 200 parents,” Buckle My Shoe founder Linda Ensko told Chelsea News. She was dressed up in a sparkling blue outfit, leading one beaming child to compare her to the “Frozen” character Elsa.

As far as what inspired the children’s outfits, Ensko observed that “they take from a lot of literary characters that they love.” Favorite songs are another common inspiration. There were also distinct animals and items that some classes adhered to: fish, crayons, vegetables, and the aforementioned elephants.

Ensko has been running Buckle My Shoe for 43 years, and the annual Halloween parade clearly captures the style of teaching that she provides to children. “Early childhood is about celebrating,” she said. “It’s about asking good questions. You don’t tell them the answer...you ask it a number of ways until they come up with the right answer. Children have to use all their senses in order for their neurons to spark, so they have to move, and motor.”

Emily, a parent of a 19-month old dressed up as one of the elephants, said that the parade was her first. She also confirmed that everything was “made of recycled bits.” She appreciated the participatory costume-making days, and was impressed by the turnout from the parents.

Andy Cohen, both a television maestro and a West Village resident, told Chelsea News that this year’s parade was his fifth. “My daughter is a fish, and my son is some kind of superhero,” he said.

“The thing that most people don’t realize about New York City is that it’s really like Mr. Rodger’s Neighborhood,” Cohen added, in a fitting reference to a beloved 20th century TV show that was geared towards preschoolers. Everybody that Buckle My Shoe kids meet during the annual Halloween parade treats them with the utmost friendliness and respect, he said, which he finds “really special.”

Janet, who has been teaching Spanish and puppeteering at Buckle My Shoe for 30 years, never plans on missing the event. “It’s a nice experience with the kids,” she said, and a good way to get families together. “The weather is perfect for it this year too.”