‘Exhibit’ Opens Its Apartment Lottery, Again — With Only Four Vacancies

A 2017 luxury apartment building in the Financial District is back on the affordable housing market. But this time around, pickings at the “Exhibit” are slim — with only four vacancies for lucky lottery winners. Those who apply and are eligible but not selected will remain on a waiting list for future openings, according to the NYC Housing Connect application page.

Eligible incomes for the building at 60 Fulton Street, between Cliff and Gold Streets, must fall between 40% and 130% of the area median income, so between $24,378 and $187,330. “This modern building offers amenities including a fitness center, yoga room, roof deck and terrace, lounge, game room, demo kitchen and dining room,” according to the application listing, plus storage units, a laundry room and a round-the-clock doorman. The building is also known for emphasizing art with a curator, Jody Britt, focused on “iconic and rare photography,” according to the building’s website.

The latest chance to scoop up a place in the 23-story building comes five years after 30 affordable units (of 120 units in total) first became available to New Yorkers in 2018. Included are studios, one-bedrooms and two-bedrooms, with price tags ranging from $613 to $2,733 per month. For one-year leases starting between Oct. 1, 2022 and Sept. 30, 2023, the NYC Rent Guidelines Board approved hiking the cost of rent-stabilized apartments by 3.25%; for two-year leases embarked upon during the same period, the approved raise is a slightly steeper 5%.

Applications to snag one of the four affordable units currently available by the Monday, Jan. 23 deadline can be submitted online, or a request for an application can be made by mailing a self-addressed envelope to 54-56 Fulton Street Apartments C/O Reside Affordable 349 Keap Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211.