Faith Leaders Vow to Maintain Sanctuary For Undocumented New Yorkers

A group of faith leaders & local NYC politicians gathered at a church in the East Village and promised to provide sanctuary for undocumented asylum-seeking immigrants, after the Trump administration repealed a Biden-era rule that prevented ICE raids at houses of worship. Many such asylum-seekers joined them in the warm space on the frigid evening of Jan. 22, where dinner and services were provided.

One asylum-seeker, who chose to remain anonymous to protect his identity, spoke in French about his journey to the United States from the African country of Senegal: “I was obligated to get out and arrive here, and since the moment I’ve been in New York City, I’ve felt the solidarity of people who have also arrived here recently. My history is the history of many people here. I want to thank everybody who opened the doors for us, and the people who are still fighting to defend our rights.”

The event was held in the shadow of newly-elected President Trump’s promise to pursue mass federal deportation of undocumented immigrants. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch has reportedly sent out an internal memo reminding rank-and-file police officers not to participate in ICE deportation raids, which are a civil proceeding that don’t comport with local sanctuary laws. NYC Mayor Eric Adams, however, has signaled more ambiguity about whether he’d support such an agenda in the coming months. He’s previously offered support for repealing or amending the city’s sanctuary laws.

Adams has also met with Trump’s “Border Czar” Tom Homan, and has repeatedly said that he plans on “coordinating” the transfer of undocumented immigrants charged with crimes to the custody of ICE. He has referenced a policy that began under then-Mayor Bill DeBlasio’s administration, which allowed local officials to turn over undocumented immigrants to federal agents in limited scenarios, namely if they had city-compliant arrest warrants for an array of 170 different felony crimes.

At his most recent press avail, on Jan. 21, Mayor Adams was asked point-blank about this policy. “It is not going to change,” he responded.

Homan and Trump have further said that they want to pursue the deportation of millions of additional undocumented immigrants, which would set up a broader clash with sanctuary cities. To that end, Trump’s Justice Department has now threatened to indict local officials–such as Adams or those present at the Jan. 23 event–if they attempt to prevent such an operation.

Politicians and clergy gathered at the church railed against these developments. Many inveighed against either Trump or Adams, slamming the latter for negotiating with the former, while others told the assembled immigrants that they were vital to the identity and continued functioning of New York City.

“What makes the U.S. real is all of you. People who are here for a long time, people who have been here recently, you are the heart and soul of our city,” City Councilmember Gale Brewer said. “If you are a real New Yorker, you’re going to find a way to reach out and support those who are new New Yorkers.”

“This is a really important time...peoples lives are at stake. It’s not a question of whether you’re progressive or conservative, it’s about working for the people who matter. All the people that are in this room, and all of your supporters, matter,” Brewer added.

Scott Stringer, the former NYC Comptroller running against Adams in June’s upcoming mayoral race, began his remarks by pointedly saying that he believes New York needs “regime change at City Hall.” He added that he was convinced a child of one of the immigrants present could become either a future NYC mayor or New York governor, which received loud applause.

“We are going to protect you. This is a sanctuary city. We are never going to tear families apart, we are never going tear you apart, you are part of the New York City family,” Stinger said. “The great thing about being a New Yorker is that we have different opinions. We love each other, we don’t always get along, but when it goes down...and when they come for us...they come for all of us.”

Clergy who spoke vowed to uphold the principle of sanctuary for those assembled. Reverend William R. Kroeze, of Trinity Lower East Side Lutheran Parish on E. 9th St., said that his church would continue to provide services for undocumented immigrants; he promised that this would happen “regardless of what [President Trump] says and what local officials say.”

Reverend Amanda Ashcraft, of the East Village’s Middle Collegiate Church, also directly addressed Trump: “I stand here today, with my colleagues, saying that I wholeheartedly condemn Donald Trump’s statement that revokes houses of worship as sanctuary sites.”

“I find such a statement in violation of our constitutional rights, and as an infringement on religious freedom. We are called to welcome the neighbor, and we are all each other’s neighbors,” Ashcraft continued. “In the Christian tradition, we follow the Palestinian-Jewish rabbi Jesus, who himself was an immigrant. We cannot claim Christianity if we are not welcoming immigrants themselves.”

After the speeches concluded, Brewer told Straus News that she wants undocumented immigrants to “stay” in the city and “be safe.” She added that it was “wonderful that all of these churches are involved in making sure of that.”