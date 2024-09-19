x
Famed Hell’s Kitchen H.S. Theater Program Saved by $632,000 NYS Grant

Assembly member Tony Simone and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie were inspired to secure the $632,000 NYS grant after students’ efforts to revive the Professional Performing Arts School’s theater program last year raised nearly $60,000. Famed alums Alicia Keys and Jeremy Allen White also helped raise funds.

| 19 Sep 2024 | 05:09
    The Professional Performing Arts School is located in Hell’s Kitchen, and among its alumni are Alicia Keys, Jeremy Allen White, and several other key figures in the arts.
    Alicia Keys, seen here at the 2009 American Music Awards red carpet, was among the many alums who rallied support to the school’s acclaimed drama program when it was forced to close last year due to budget cuts. Now thanks to a new state grant the program is saved long term
    NYS Assembly member Tony Simone announced a $623,000 grant that will save the drama program at the Profession
After devoted students saved Professional Performing Arts School’s theater program from cancellation last spring, Assemblymember Tony Simone cemented its future with a $632,000 grant, announced Sept. 19.

The middle and high schools’ theater program had been forced to end early last April “due to unfortunate budget cuts,” according to a student-run GoFundMe. Their campaign raised almost $60,000 to help revive the program at the Hell’s Kitchen public school. Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys reportedly contributed $60,000 as well, being an alum of the program herself.

Now, Simone is ensuring the next generation of theater in New York City will not be in danger of losing the PPAS program again, thanks to a $632,000 grant, secured by himself and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

“PPAS is a wonderful institution that has shaped young artists for nearly 25 years, and like many others I was devastated in the spring when the news broke that their theater program would be cut due to lack of funding,” said Simone in a statement. “Together with Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, I acted quickly to pass additional funds, and I’m so proud that the program will continue as a result of our work. The students, parents, teachers and administrators at PPAS are dedicated to their craft, and they inspire me immensely.”

This dedication is perhaps most visible in the messages from the very PPAS community members and their loved ones who donated to the GoFundMe.

“The drama program at PPAS was vital to my development as a young artist and person, I [can’t] bear to think other kids will be robbed of such wonderful education,” wrote Victoria Morales.

Alum Danielle Bensky agreed, writing, “PPAS will always be an invaluable place, full of spirit and life, where you find your people! It reminds creative kids that their artistic voices matter, and that their talent in art is important. It’s a place that reminded me that art can change the world. I wouldn’t trade my years there for anything. Cheers to giving future generations of young professional artists a space where they get to hone their craft, feel valued, and find their community.”

Keys, joined her management agency Roc Nation, were not the only alums who supported the program. The Bear star Jeremy Allen White also rallied supporters to the GoFundMe site through his Instagram Story and made his own donation to his old high school.

Simone looks forward to seeing the future of the program now that its future is guaranteed, saying, “I can’t wait to see these students continue to grow and learn,” he said.