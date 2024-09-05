Feds Raid Homes of NYPD Commissioner and Several Top Mayoral Aides

The FBI reportedly conducted raids on the home of police commissioner Edward Caban and two top aides to Mayor Eric Adams early on Sept. 5. The raids included the Harlem home of Sheena Wright, the first deputy mayor, which she shares with fiancé David Banks, the Education Chancellor. Simultaneously, the FBI also raided the Hollis, Queens home of Phil Banks, the deputy mayor of public safety and brother of David, as well as third Banks brother Terrence.

The NYPD said in a statement: “The Department is aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York involving members of service. The Department is fully cooperating in the investigation.”

Any questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the U.S. Attorney’s Office

The story was first reported by The CITY, a not for profit news service. David Banks was seen twice leaving the Hamilton Heights townhouse he shares with Wright, but when queried about the FBI raid by The CITY he responded, “Today is the first day of school, and I am thrilled.” He then reportedly jumped into a SUV heading to an appearance at a public school in Queens.

The FBI did not return a call from Straus News seeking comment by presstime.

Late last year, the FBI has appeared to be focusing a probe on people involved in fundraising connected to Eric Adams 2021 campaign for mayor. At one point in November, the FBI seized the cell phone and ipad devices for Mayor Adams.

The raid on the home of Wright, Phil Banks and Caban also reportedly resulted in the seizure of electronic devices.

In November, the FBI raided the home of a top campaign fundraiser Brianna Suggs who had worked on his 2021 election campaign and was still involved as an outside consultant to his current fundraising.

The New York Times obtained the federal warrant from that raid in early November and revealed law enforcement officials were looking for evidence of the theft of federal funds, wire fraud, conspiracy to steal federal funds and wire fraud conspiracy related to whether a straw donor was used to donate money from the Turkish government to Adams’ campaign fund through a Brooklyn construction company.

It was not clear what the object of the latest FBI raid is but numerous press reports, citing sources, said the Sept. 5 raids were not connected to the earlier investigation.

The New York Times reported that about 50 of Adams top aides convened an emergency meeting on Thursday afternoon.

In an appearance on Fox 5’s “6 O’clock News” on Sept. 5, Adams said, “I think that it is important to reach out to the agency that is conducting this review. And that’s the U.S. Attorney’s Office. I have been clear that my message throughout my public life is to follow the law. And that’s what we’re doing. We’re gonna comply with whatever inquiry and whatever we have to submit while this review takes place.”

Fox 5’s Natasha Verma pressed, “Now you’ve seen federal agents search the properties of five of your top allies. I mean, what do you tell New Yorkers who say you may seem distracted? How can you convince New Yorkers that you’re not?”

Adams responded, “You’ve heard me and everyone has heard me from time to time: stay focused, no distraction and grind. My job is to make sure I’m fighting on behalf of New Yorkers. And that’s exactly what I’m doing.”