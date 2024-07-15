Fewer Sheds Ahead? DOT Says Restaurants Must Register Dining Sheds by Aug. 3

The public may soon be seeing a lot fewer outdoor dining establishments, unless fresh paperwork applications from restaurants suddenly picks up in the next few weeks.

This is because restaurant owners that want to remain part of NYC’s newly-permanent outdoor dining program must register their sheds by August 3, according to the city’s Department of Transportation. To do so, they’ll need to go to the following website: www.diningoutnyc.info/apply.

There were roughly 12,500 existing roadway sheds (both sidewalk and roadway) in 2022, according to a report published by New York University. So far, only “hundreds” of applications pertaining to the August 3 deadline have arrived in the DOT’s docket, according to a report first published by Streetsblog.

There will be a flat application fee of $1,050 for either a roadway shed or a sidewalk shed, with a $2,100 if applicants want to register for both kinds. There will then be a public hearing held, and applicants will be responsible for the cost of the public notice publication, which the DOT says “generally won’t exceed” $1,000. A refundable security deposit will then be placed; it will cost $1,250 for sidewalk sheds and $2,500 for roadway ones. There will then be a revocable consent fee, which will vary based on square footage.

Establishments with existing dining sheds that fail to meet the deadline will need to take such facilities down. If they don’t, they will be fined $500 for a first infraction, and $1,000 for all subsequent offenses. If a restaurant owner does meet the deadline, they must then bring their sheds into regulatory compliance within 30 days, or by November 1–whichever is sooner.

In an interview with Straus News, DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez described the dining program–now formally known as Dining Out NYC–“as the largest and the best” of its kind nationwide. “During COVID, the program was used by 2,000 restaurants, and it saved 100,000 jobs,” Rodriguez noted.

Given its popularity during the pandemic, the program has now become permanent. Sidewalk sheds are now allowed year-round, and roadway sheds are allowed up from April 1 to November 29. Rodriguez said that after meeting with multiple community stakeholders throughout 2023, he came away with the impression that New Yorkers generally support the Dining Out program.

Rodriguez also clarified that some dissenters were concerned about shed cleanliness. “The question is, how do we build a permanent program that gives flexibility to restaurants...but at the same time, how can we improve the quality-of-life issues [with the sheds]? So, sheds that weren’t clean, sheds that brought some rats.”

What kind of shed would pass regulatory muster with a DOT inspector, come August 3? In fact, restaurants will quite possibly need to take down their current sheds and re-erect updated ones. “We’ve been working with some designing companies, and they’ve developed three different samples of what the new sheds will have to look like,” Rodriguez said. These models can be found online, near the application portal.

“One, if it’s facing a roadway, it’s gotta be flexible. People have to be ready to move the shed from December to March. Secondly, when the [season starts again] in April, the floor has to be designed in a way that it can be lifted up. Once a week, the owner can clean the floor,” he clarified.

Mostly, what Rodriguez wants to convey is urgency, given the fast-approaching deadline. “We’re New Yorkers, and we know that sometimes it doesn’t matter how much we disseminate the application information to different sources. There’s gonna be somebody on August 5 or 6 that says, ‘Oh, nobody told us about it,’” Rodriguez noted.

As of now, even with restaurant owners becoming aware of the deadline and the fines, it remains to be seen how many will enthusiastically apply to the DOT’s revised program.