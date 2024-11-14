Fire Breaks Out At Luxury High-Rise in Hudson Yards

A fire that broke out in a highrise emitted a cloud of thick black smoke into the Manhattan skyline on Thursday, Nov. 14. The FDNY told Straus News that the blaze, which started in a 44-story building known as The Set, began at around 11:30 a.m. and took roughly 40 minutes to quell. One firefighter was mildly injured, out of a total of 78 that responded to the scene.

Social media videos captured the remarkable amount of smoke that the blaze generated, which seemingly began on one of its top floors. The FDNY is currently investigating what sparked it, although a spokesperson for the building told the press that it was a mechanical malfunction. It quickly went viral worldwide, making it into the Toronto Star, The Independent in London and the Daily Mirror.

Politicians quickly reassured residents that disaster had been averted. City Councilmember Erik Bottcher posted footage of the incident on social media, as well as passed along an update from Hudson Yards management: “Earlier today a smoke condition occurred at 455 10th Avenue. The situation has been fully contained and there are no injuries. The FDNY has called an ‘all clear’ and is departing the scene.”

The Set, which offers both furnished and unfurnished options, is quite swanky. “Whether your home or home-base, The Set blurs the line between a five-star hotel and luxury residential experience,” their website reads. A lease for an unfurnished studio there goes for $4,570. There’s also The Set Club, which has features such as a pool, a den, an office, and a terrace with barbecue pods.