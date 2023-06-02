Fire Tragedy: Soho Blaze Claims 2nd Life: 70 year-old Son Follows Death of 95 Year Old Father

A two alarm blaze at 104 Sullivan Street in SOHO on May 29 has claimed a second victim, Straus News has learned. The 70 year old son died hours after his 95 year old father had perished on the night of the blaze.

Antonio Fierro and his son Anthony were both unconscious when firefighters pulled them from the cluttered fourth floor apartment on the night of the fire on May 29. The father, a 95 year old native of Italy, was transported to Bellevue Hospital that night but succumbed to his injuries later than night, the FDNY confirmed.

At the time, his son Anthony who lived with him and who was also transported to Bellevue was originally listed in critical condition but apparently also succumbed to his injuries also on May 30th hours after his father perished.

Heart broken family and friends now will be holding a joint funeral for the father and son at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church on June 7 at 10:30 a.m. at 155 Sullivan Street according to the web site for the Perazzo Funeral Home.

On Tuesday, May 30th by New York City Council Member, Erik Bottcher tweeted the news that one of the family members had died, although he did not identify him by name. “We've received devastating news from FDNY about the fire at 104 Sullivan Street. One of the victims has succumbed to his injuries. Our thoughts go out to the victim's loved ones during this difficult time. The cause of fire is currently under investigation,” he Tweeted.

Neighbors of the apartment on 104 Sullivan Street said Antonio Fierro’s 70-year-old son was called ‘Tony’ or “Flea.” They also say that the fire smelled electrical, and they did not hear a smoke detector go off. "I heard a knocking on my door, a loud bang, then I hear someone yelling in the hallway," resident Korey Benesh said.

Perazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services confirmed the death of both Antonio Fierro and his son Anthony. A joint wake for both will be held on June 7 from 2 to 5 p.m., and 7 to 9 p.m. at 199 Bleecker Street. The following day, at 10:30 a.m. is the funeral mass at St. Anthony’s of Padua R.C. Church at 154 Sullivan Street. The FDNY did not confirm 70 year old Anthony Fierro’s death.

The FDNY said the fire started on the fourth floor shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29th..

The FDNY Deputy Chief Micheal Bravels said the operation was difficult because the apartment was very cluttered. “You could only fit one person down the hallway at a time. On top of that, trying to move within the apartment is difficult because of all that clutter.”

The apartment and back of the building was badly burned, but the front exterior of the building did not show any signs of the tragic fire that claimed two lives. Fierro’s apartment window was completely shattered. Broken glass was all over the small back yard of the building.

Both Fierro’s have been residents of the building for decades.

Flowers were left Thursday, June 1 from someone who knew Antonio personally. “God bless your heart. Sir, seen a sweet soul. Great conversation.

“I’m glad I got to meet you!” wrote a woman who only left the first name Tanisha.

The elder Fierro had migrated from Italy as a young man and lived in Soho long before it was a fashionable neighborhood.

Harry Pincus was a neighbor of Antonio Fierro. Fierro had conversations with Pincus about his role in the Vietnam War.

“He was a stalwart of the old community and it’s just really sad that the community is dying off. This is a tragedy that happened that should never have happened to these people,” said Pincus. “He was a good man who served his country and our community honorably.”