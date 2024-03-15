First Woman Charged as Part of Migrant Mob That Attacked 2 Cops in Times Square

A 20-year-old Venezuelan became the first woman to be arrested and charged with being part of a gang of immigrants who were charged in the assualt involving two police officers in Times Square on Jan. 27 in a front of 220 West 42 Street.

Edgarlis Vegas was arrested on March 11 then arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on March 12 charged with second-degree assault on a police officer in the incident on the sidewalk in front of 220 W. 42nd St. Bail was set at $25,000.

Prosecutors said Vegas “had the intent to cause physical injury to another person by means of a dangerous instrument” which was not specified.

Police and prosecutors said they had identified her on surveillance video wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans, and white shoes kicking repeatedly at Lieutenant Ben Kurian as he and Police Officer Zunxu Tian struggled to try to handcuff Yohenry Brito. The video appears to show her kicking Kurian in the back while he is on the ground, according to the DA’s office.

Previously, there had seven suspects that were caught and charged in the Times Square melee and assault on the two officers: Yohenry Brito, 24, Yorman Reveron, 24, Ulises Bohorquez, 21, Wilson Juarez, 21, Kelvin Servat Arocha, 19, Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, 19, and Yarwuin Madris, 17.

Kurian suffered a laceration to his nose as well as bruising to his face and right bicep, while Police Officer Tian suffered substantial pain to his shoulder for over a week, prosecutors said.

Judge Pamela Goldsmith determined Vegas posed a ‘flight risk’ and set her bail at $25,000, despite arguments from Eric Bernstein, who is Vegas’ defense attorney, for her to be released on her own recognizance.

“My client has nowhere to go, and she has a place in Brooklyn. She will be back to answer these charges when required,” Bernstein said.

“The defendant does pose a risk of flight to the prosecution,” Judge Goldsmith responded. “I am setting monetary bail, which is necessary to make sure the defendant returns to court.”

Vegas changed her story about the assault multiple times, prosecutors said and said at one point she may have accidently kicked the officer.

Vegas told authorities she arrived in US from Venezuela three months ago.

Bernstein had not returned calls from Straus News at presstime.

Police are still said to be searching for at least two more suspects involved in the attack.