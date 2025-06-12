Friends of the UES hosts Carnegie Hill walking tour

Friends of the Upper East Side, a not-for-profit organization committed to preserving and uplifting architectural history in the area, is hosting a walking tour of Carnegie Hill on Saturday, June 14.

Carnegie Hill is a charming, tree-lined neighborhood located on the Upper East Side between 86th and 96 Streets. It overlooks the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir in Central Park and is known for its historic townhouses and prestige.

With a mission to educate and serve as “ the eyes and ears of the neighborhood ,” FRIENDS will be joined by architectural historian Matt Postal, who’s known for his detailed knowledge of the city’s infrastructure and history. Postal, who teaches graduate classes on NYC history and 19th century architecture, will be able to offer an illustrative and reliable tundown of important New York stories.

The tour will feature renowned mid-to-late 20th century structures, from avant-garde apartment buildings to notable places of worship. Attendees can expect to learn about Carnegie Hill’s development throughout the Gilded Age and roaring 20s. There will also be the opportunity to appreciate the work of more modern architects, such as Philip Birnbaum, Morris Ketchum and Gwathmey Siegel, as well as sculptor Louise Nevelson.

The tour will take place from 12 P.M. to 2 P.M., with a $20 entree fee for members, and $35 for non-members.