New York City Expands Efforts to Combat Deadly Lithium-Ion Battery Fires with Certified E-Bike Program

In response to the growing safety concerns associated with lithium-ion batteries, New York City has launched a comprehensive initiative aimed at protecting residents, delivery workers, and first responders from fire hazards caused by uncertified e-bikes and batteries. The initiative, which forms part of Mayor Adams’ Charge Safe, Ride Safe action plan, addresses a critical public safety issue that has led to injuries, property damage, and even loss of life.

While the number of lithium-ion battery-related fires has slightly increased from 268 in 2023 to 277 in 2024, the number of fatalities linked to these incidents has dropped significantly. In 2024, the city reported six deaths due to lithium-ion battery fires, compared to 18 in the previous year, a 67 percent decrease. According to FDNY data, 133 of the 2024 incidents were non-structural fires, meaning they occurred outdoors rather than inside buildings.

Despite these improvements, recent tragedies continue to highlight the urgency of the issue. In February 2024, Fazil Khan, a 27-year-old journalist originally from India, died in a fire caused by a lithium-ion battery in his Harlem apartment building. The fire, triggered by a charging battery on the third floor, spread rapidly due to open and malfunctioning doors, complicating evacuation efforts. Khan, who lived on the fourth floor, succumbed despite firefighters’ swift response, while 22 others were injured. His death marked the first lithium-ion battery-related fatality in New York City in 2024. Columbia Journalism School held a memorial service in his honor, attended by friends, colleagues, and professors. A graduate of Columbia and a data journalist, Khan was recognized for his diligent work and empathy. The Consulate General of India expressed condolences and assisted with repatriating his remains. This tragedy highlights the serious risks associated with uncertified lithium-ion batteries, frequently used by delivery workers in the city.

To prevent such tragedies, the NYC Department of Transportation (NYC DOT), in collaboration with the Fire Department (FDNY), has launched a $2 million E-Bike Trade-In program. This pilot initiative allows food delivery workers to exchange uncertified e-bikes or illegal mopeds for certified, fire-safe e-bikes and batteries. Each eligible worker receives one certified e-bike and two certified batteries, meeting UL 2849 and UL 2271 safety standards.

“This first-of-its-kind program is a critical measure to keep New Yorkers safe,” said City Councilmember Keith Powers, who sponsored Local Law 131 establishing the program. “Fires from unregulated e-bike batteries have already caused too much harm, including tragic loss of life.”

The program also emphasizes education. Delivery workers must complete an online safety course before receiving their new equipment. This training focuses on safe riding and proper battery charging practices key elements in reducing fire risk. Notably, FDNY data from 2023 showed that 59 percent of lithium-ion battery fires occurred when the batteries were not being charged, underlining the importance of proper handling.

To further support this transition, NYC DOT reopened the application portal for delivery workers to join the program’s waitlist. More than 400 workers are expected to receive certified equipment through scheduled trade-in events held throughout the summer. The city is also installing wider bike lanes on major streets to accommodate increased micro mobility usage and improve safety for all road users.

Additional efforts include a $1 million FDNY awareness campaign and infrastructure projects allowing building owners to install battery swapping and charging stations, helping to create a safer charging environment across the city.

As lithium-ion batteries remain central to New York’s evolving transportation landscape, the city’s coordinated approach combining regulation, education, infrastructure, and support for vulnerable workers, marks a significant step toward reducing risk and building a safer, more resilient urban environment.