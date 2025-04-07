Gang of 4 Attacks, Robs Man in SoHo Subway

While the NYPD boasts that subway crime is down, random robberies are still worrying commuters as evidenced by a recent report from a subway near Spring Street, within the confines of the 1st Precinct / Transit District 2. Details are as follows:

On Tuesday, April 1 at approximately 6:05 a.m., a 36-year-old male victim was on the northbound A train traveling toward Spring Street when four unidentified individuals approached him.

The gang of four, acting in concert, simulated a knife and demanded cash from the victim. The robbers then punched the victim multiple times about the body and removed the victim’s hat before detraining at Spring Street and fleeing in an unknown direction. The victim sustained minor injuries but wasn’t hospitalized.

The police offered detailed descriptions of the four suspects.

The first sought individual is described as “a male with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a white-and-blue baseball cap, black pants, white-black-and-blue sneakers and carrying a tan backpack and a black gym bag.” OT Downtown notes that the suspect’s baseball cap still has its silver 5950 fitted cap sticker on the brim

The second sought individual is described as “a male with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a camouflage coat, blue jeans, white-and-black sneakers, an orange-and-black hooded sweatshirt and carrying a backpack.”

The third sought individual is described as “a male with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black skull cap, a red shirt, black sweatpants, a black coat, white socks, and black sandals and carrying a black backpack.”

The fourth sought individual is described as “a male with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers and carrying a black gym bag.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.