Giving New Yorkers Food for Thought: Nutrition Plays Bigger Role in Health Care

Registered dietician nutritionist Melissa Darlow dishes on her work at Nao Medical, her milk of choice and the benefits of bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches

Growing up in Texas, where her “environment wasn’t conducive” to healthy eating, Melissa Darlow had an interest in learning about proper nutrition. Now, the registered dietician nutritionist uses her knowledge to counsel clients at Nao Medical, a primary and urgent care practice with 15 locations throughout the five boroughs and Long Island.

Darlow, 26, joined the clinic, which was founded by a husband-and-wife team of emergency room physicians, in 2022 after they added nutrition counseling to their growing list of healthcare services. She advises patients on not only eating habits but lifestyle practices like nightly routines, self-care and exercise.

The now-Greenwich Villager is happy to report that her family back home in the Lone Star State has also embraced her teachings and adopted them into their own lives. “I have to tell you, they are all on board...everybody has vegetables with their meals,” she said. “They’re swapping out sodas for water.”

Her future plans include writing a book on nutrition that is easily “digestible,” “because everybody should have the right to understand ... how food influences their bodies.”

When did you decide to go into the field of nutrition?

I grew up in Texas, so from a young age, I had a natural curiosity about nutrition and health and my environment wasn’t conducive to that. So I found myself doing my own research, just getting so curious and reading all about the body and metabolism and food allergies. So really from a young age, I would say around 13, my interest in nutrition really peaked. And from there, I saw firsthand the way proper nutrition can not only influence someone’s daily life, their energy, sleep, mood, but it goes hand in hand with managing diseases and preventing diseases, so the power of nutrition is one of a kind. And the more and more people can know about that, the more powerful we all become.

How did it come about that you joined Nao Medical?

I gave a talk for National Nutrition Month last March before I was an employee there. And then when they decided to roll out the nutrition-related services, I was in touch with the company and they brought me in. It’s been a fantastic way to bridge the gap with the other services they offer.

Explain the practice in your words

It is a way to bring accessible, affordable health care to communities that might not have had access. And they go above and beyond in bringing all forms of health-related services from mental health, occupational health, sexual health, nutrition, urgent care. So it is a one-of-a-kind health care service that we can meet all of your health-related needs at.

It was started by a husband and wife, right?

Exactly, Dr. Priti Jain and her husband, they started as physicians in the emergency room. And from their experience, they saw the gap between the emergency care setting and primary care, especially in these communities without the access to affordable care. So Nao Medical is their creation and their mission to bring this affordable health care to all communities.

Are you based out of a certain Nao location or do you travel?

I travel and I do telehealth, so anyone anywhere can meet with me. I travel between the Bronx, amongst the Brooklyn locations, Astoria, Long Island City, so I’m on the move.

For New Yorkers on the go, what do you suggest for a breakfast that’s fast, but healthy?

Getting protein in is essential, especially with starting your day, so I like to encourage people, if it’s between a plain bagel or a bagel with some eggs, a bagel with egg and cheese. Just by adding that source of protein, they are going to stabilize their blood sugar, increase their energy and stay alert throughout the day.

How many times should we be getting up from our desks to be snacking during the day?

I would say listen to your body. So if you find yourself hungry after lunch, don’t restrict yourself, but also get curious. Am I eating enough for lunch? Do I have protein at my lunchtime? Am I properly nourishing myself?

What are some snacks with protein that you like?

Nuts, yogurts, fruit, hard-boiled eggs. I always like to tell people, “You don’t have to get your snacks in a package.” So if it’s leftovers from the night before, even if it’s chicken, then great.

I looked on your Instagram page and I thought your post about all the different types of milk available now was funny. Have you tried them all and what’s your favorite?

I’m a cow’s milk consumer. There’s a lot on the market, but if you don’t have an intolerance to lactose, it’s challenging to beat real milk because of the protein, the calcium and all those other nutrients.

What is the best nightly habit that you’ve found successful with your patients?

Journaling. A lot of times we’re on our phones to distract ourselves, and then we can’t fall asleep because of the screen time. So challenging yourself with a nightly journal prompt, whether it is or isn’t related to nutrition or health. Just the act of putting the phone down and writing and getting off of your screen, that’s conducive for setting up an environment for sleep. And the act of journaling in itself can be very relaxing.

What are your future plans?

I would love to write a book in my future about nutrition and make it understandable...You know, science can be complicated, so breaking down some of those concepts...So a long-term goal of mine is to take all of that information, write it, distribute it and make sure everyone has access to this knowledge.