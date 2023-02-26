Goldman Cuts A Little Deeper in Its NYC HQ Amid Worldwide Layoffs

Goldman Sachs is cutting a little deeper at its NYC headquarters, where 20 percent of its global layoffs are occuring.

Last month, the multi national financial giant said it was laying off 3,200--about 6 percent of its global workforce--marking its deepest cuts since the 2008-09 Great Recession when it also laid off about 3,200.

There were originally only 589 scheduled to be laid off in its New York office, but according to an amended WARN (Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notification) noticed filed on Feb. 15, there will be 609 cuts in New York, meaning an additional 20 will be feeling the blade.

The latest cuts will come right after tax seasons ends, staring “on April 17, 2023 to the end of business on September 30, 2023,” the WARN notice stated.

They are apparently being well paid to hit the beach. In an earnings call last month, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said the layoffs will require $275 million in severance payments.

He said the company is scaling back its involvement in its consumer business while seeing growth opportunities in its investment banking and financing divisions. Bonuses are reportedly being cut by 40 to 50 percent.

In the consumer business division , that included credit cards and personal loans, he said the company “tried to do too much too quickly.”

“It became clear to us in early 2022 that we were doing too much and that it was affecting our execution,” Solomon told Wall Street analysts at the time.

The company is headquartered in NYC but has a regional HQs from London to Hong Kong. But just under 20 percent of the cuts