Incumbent Kristen Gonzalez Wins Democratic State Senate Seat Primary in Landslide

Kristen Gonzalez, the incumbent of the Lower East Side’s State Senate District 59, cruised to victory against business consultant Gus Lambropoulos in a June 25 Democratic primary. The district is an oddity in that it stretches over portions of three counties.

As of press time, she has earned 85 percent of the vote, with the Manhattan portion of her district dragging her down slightly since she “only” earned 81 percent of the vote there. She earned nearly 90 percent in Long Island City and Astoria.

The Manhattan portion of the district includes the Stuyvesant Town, Peter Cooper Village, Kips Bay and Murray Hill neighborhoods. It rouhgly stretches from 14th St. to the United Nations on the East Side.

Gonzalez, who is 28 years old, was the youngest woman ever elected to the NYS Senate in 2022, when she was only 27 years old. She is currently running unopposed in November, as she did in her first run, when she beat Elizabeth Crowley in the Democratic primary. She went on to win with 98.1 percent of the vote in the 2022 election.

Gonzalez, a democratic socialist with a background in the tech industry, ran on a broad progressive platform. She’s pushing for universal healthcare, green public housing, tenant protections, and additional sanctuary protections for arriving immigrants. Her public safety platform includes increasing police accountability and developing alternatives to incarceration. She was also for congestion pricing toll and was critical of Gov. Hochul’s decision to delay it indefinitely. Lambropoulos had opposed congestion pricing.

In addition to receiving an unsurprising endorsement from the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), she also earned endorsements from the Working Families Party and U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Gonzalez, was raised in Elmhurst, Queens by a single mother from Puerto Rico. She earned a scholarship to Dalton, an upscale UES school, and eventually ended up attending Columbia University. She also worked on the Young Women’s Advisory Council for New York City Council. Gonzalez temporarily dropped out of college to work for the Obama White House and Senator Chuck Schumer’s office, and has said that she returned to NYC feeling like “the system is rigged” in favor of special interests.

While securing work as a product manager, she also engaged in extensive community organizing; this included helming a campaign for citywide public internet, fighting a fracked gas plant in Astoria, and advocating for rent reductions. She’s also been a leader in the fight to stop Mount Sinai from closing Beth Israel Hospital, fearing it will leave 400,000 residents of the lower East Side with few emergency room options.

Gonzalez currently serves as the Chair of the State Senate’s Internet and Technology Committee, where she has passed bills related to cyberattack defense and healthcare data privacy.