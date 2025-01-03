Judge Rejects NJ’s 11th Hour Appeal to Block Congestion Pricing Clearing Way for Start

The MTA appeared to be taking a victory lap as its controversial congestion pricing toll cleared an 11th hour appeal from New Jersey to block the tolls from starting.

“Everybody knows this is a huge weekend in New York,” said MTA chairman Janno Lieber, at a hastily called press conference late on Jan. 3 shortly after the ruling was handed down. “Congestion pricing goes live this Sunday, Saturday night going into Sunday, as planned.”

New Jersey sued New York in 2023 claiming that imposing the toll would lead to environmental harm from increased traffic in the Garden State by drivers seeking to avoid the toll. But after a four hour hearing on Jan. 3, Judge Leo Gordon rejected the argument.

“We’re really gratified that earlier this week, Judge Leo Gordon in New Jersey, rejected that state’s claim that the environmental assessment, the 4,000 page document reflecting five years of work that had been approved by the federal government, he rejected the claim that it was deficient in some way. And today [Jan. 3] the judge confirmed that ruling and denied New Jersey’s efforts to get an injunction to stop congestion pricing.“

“We’ve been studying this for five years, but it only takes about five minutes if you’re in mid-town Manhattan to realize that New York has a real traffic problem,” Lieber said.

The financially strapped MTA says it expects the toll will cause about a 13 percent drop in traffic into mid-town while helping to bring in $600 million from tolls that will enable it to raise up to $15 billion in bonds that will be used to make badly needed major capital improvements to infrastructure.

The toll will cost car drivers with E-Z Pass $9 to enter Manhattan below 60th St. from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. During off-peak hours, tolls will be reduced to $2.25.

Lieber was asked what he would say to opponents of congestion pricing who say the public is avoiding mass transit due to a spate of random crimes and this is a cash grab to make up for declining ridership. “I am with those who are pushing to restore a full sense of order in the MTA.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy vowed to make one final pitch to get an appeals court to overturn the latest ruling.

“We respectfully disagree with the trial court's decision not to halt New York’s congestion pricing program before it goes into effect on Sunday.

”The judge found that the Federal Highway Administration acted arbitrarily and capriciously in approving the MTA’s plan insufficient environmental mitigation commitments were made to New Jersey. Wee will continue to fight for the people of New Jersey by seeking emergency relief from the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.”

Lieber in his press conference appeared to be answering Murphy, though he did not address him by name. “The time for debating and law suits is over. It is time to get to work.”