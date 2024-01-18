Kids’ Night on Broadwaywill return this winter to New York City on Tuesday, Feb. 13, featuring 14 Broadway shows to choose from. The event sponsored by the Broadway League event will enable kids 18 to attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult. Tickets will be available for purchase at a later date. To learn more and be the first to know when tickets go on sale, sign-up for The Broadway Fan Club at KidsNightonBroadway.com. (Minimum age of 13 years to join the free Fan Club.)

“Kids’ Night on Broadway returns this winter with 14 exceptional shows welcoming kids, teens, and families to come together and experience thrilling live theatre right in the heart of New York’s Theatre District,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League., who announced she will be stepping down from the post she has held for 18 years several days after the Kids event is held.

“Our latest research shows that the average age of a first-time Broadway theatregoer from New York City and its suburbs ranges between 14-15 years old. Having younger audiences attend Broadway is sure to create special core memories where they develop a greater appreciation for the arts and hopefully become lifelong fans of Broadway.”