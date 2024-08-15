Kids Night on Broadway Returns, Free Tickets for Those 18 and under

Kids Night on Broadway is set for Tuesday, Aug. 20 (with one show on Wednesday, Aug. 21), giving children the opportunity to take advantage of the iconic theater that New York City has to offer, without parents needing to break the bank.

Any adult that pays a full-priced, Aug. 20 ticket for any of the participating shows (or an Aug. 21 ticket for the one the next day) can bring someone aged 18 or under to see the show too, entirely free of charge.

Some nearby restaurants will offer some variation of a “Kids Eat Free” deal on Tuesday evening, as well. These include: Applebees (205 W 50th St. / 234 W 42nd St.), Churrascaria Plataforma, Ellen’s Stardust Diner, Glass House Tavern, Hard Rock Cafe (1501 Broadway, 43rd St.), Havana Central, Jasmine’s Caribbean Cuisine, Kitchen 46 by Don’t Tell Mama, Patzeria Perfect Pizza, Playwright Tavern, P.S. Kitchen, Raising Cane’s Times Square, Rosie O’Grady’s, Schnipper’s, and The Mermaid Inn.

The Museum of Broadway is offering programming from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with admission being 50 percent off. There will be a meet-and-greet with Alexandra Socha (Glinda in “Wicked”) at noon, and a talk with Bill Berlon about his 40 years training animals for Broadway shows at 4 p.m. too.

The participating shows, showtimes and locations are as follows (show list is subject to change):

Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.:

“Aladdin”—New Amsterdam Theatre

“& Juliet”—Stephen Sondheim Theatre

“Back to the Future: The Musical”— Winter Garden Theatre

“Chicago”— Ambassador Theatre

“Hadestown” — Walter Kerr Theatre

“Hamilton”—Richard Rogers Theatre

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” (play)—Lyric Theatre

“Hell’s Kitchen”—Shubert Theatre

“The Lion King”—Minskoff Theatre

“MJ”—Neil Simon Theatre

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”— Al Hirschfeld Theatre

“The Notebook”—Schoenfeld Theatre

“Once Upon a Mattress”—Hudson Theatre

“SIX”—Lena Horne Theatre

“Suffs”—Music Box Theatre

“The Outsiders”—Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

“Water for Elephants”— Imperial Theatre (NOTE: Free “Tent Talkback” after the show)

“Wicked”—Gershwin Theatre

Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.:

“The Great Gatsby”—Broadway Theatre

More information is available at kidsnightonbroadway.com.