Lenox Hill’s Cardiac Program Ranked among New York State’s Best

Two newly released reports from the Department of Health rank Lenox Hill Hospital, which is part of the Northwell Health Group, as among the best in New York State for cardiac care.

Mortality rates at the hospital are significantly lower than the national average for isolated coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), earning Lenox Hill a prestigious double asterisk in the DOH report.

Lenox Hill is also top-tier when it comes to percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI), a non-surgical procedure used to treat narrowing of the heart’s coronary arteries.

According to the DOH report, Lenox Hill is the only hospital in the state to receive the prestigious double asterisk for non-emergent in-hospital/30-day, risk-adjusted mortality (RAMR) for PCI in 2019.

“These impressive reports from the DOH show the outstanding work being done by the physicians and clinicians at Lenox Hill Hospital is saving the lives of thousands of New Yorkers,” said S. Jacob Scheinerman, MD, the chair of cardiothoracic surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital. “I am so proud of this team’s hard work and dedication to delivering the best care available to our community far and wide.”

“These DOH reports show the lifesaving care that our physicians and clinicians provide to cardiac patients sets Lenox Hill Hospital apart,” said Varinder Singh, MD, the chair of cardiology at Lenox Hill Hospital. “I am very proud to be part of an exemplary team of professionals who are providing critical care to thousands of New Yorkers.”