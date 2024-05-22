Lifeguard Shortage Means Some NYC Ocean Beaches Will Still Have to Close This Summer

The city’s beaches at Rockaway Beach, Coney Island and City Island are scheduled to open on May 25 in time for the Memorial Day weekend but an ongoing lifeguard shortage will mean some of the city’s 14 miles of beachfront will not be open to swimming, city officials warned.

Work by the Army Corps of Engineers is also expected to keep some portions of beaches closed.

Deputy Mayor Meer Joshi said that 560 people passed the lifeguard test this year, which is up from 375 first time test passers are year ago. Even after passing the swim test, there are still training needed in CPR, first aid and rescue techniques that have to be completed before the lifeguards can hit the beaches. And the total number of returning lifeguards is not fully known yet, Meer said.

“We are confident that we will end up with a total number that is larger this year than we had last year.”

There will be still some segments of the beach that are closed for two reasons. One lifeguard shortage, because ideally we want over a thousand lifeguards and we don’t anticipate getting to quite those optimal levels. The second is there will be some Army Corps work that happens for a short period of time this summer that will result in some beach closures.

She warned that even with the increased number, the city is still likely to be several hundred short.

“Ideally, we’d love to have 1,500, but I doubt that we’ll get close to that,” Joshi said.

Last year, due to the ongoing shortage, only one city pool in Manhattan was able to offer a kids Learn to Swim program.

“We are confident that we will be higher than we were last year,” Meera said. “And we will be continuing our learn to swim programs.”

The evening adult lap swim program and adult swimming lessons were scrapped entirely in recent years due to the lifeguard shortage. NYC Parks & Recreation officials had not responded to a query by presstime regarding whether those program could be restored given the current staffing levels.

While the city’s eight beaches open this weekend, the city’s outdoor swimming pools don’t open until late June after the city’s public schools adjourn for the summer.