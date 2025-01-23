Lunar New Year in NYC Kicks Off with Firecracker Ceremony Ends with Big Parade Feb. 16

A cozy yet lively atmosphere filled the Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA) on Jan. 20 as Chinese professionals in the performing arts and students gathered for a mixer that was a prelude to the celebration of the Lunar New Year.

Activities for the celebration which this year stretches over an 18-day period are centered in Chinatown where the Year of the Snake will officially kick off with firecracker ceremony slated to start on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Sara D. Roosevelt Park at Chrystie and Grand Streets and conclude. The final festive parade through the streets of Chinatown happens on Feb. 16th.

To get things started, over 40 people gathered at the potluck event at MOCA in an intimate setting, with activities designed to foster meaningful dialogue and community building.

Participants were invited to reflect on prompts like “I want to stay in America because...” and “I hope to see China’s future become...” as part of a guided discussion. These prompts served as an ice-breaker to encourage attendees to share personal stories about their experiences in the U.S., their creative aspirations, and their hopes for the future of Chinese communities worldwide.

Dennis Yueh-Yeh Li and Yifan Wu, MOCA’s Director of Programs and Strategic Initiatives & Chief of Staff, greeted guests warmly as they arrived, setting a welcoming tone for the night. Li, who played a key role in organizing the event, opened the evening by emphasizing the importance of building community during Lunar New Year.

“This event is about creating a space for Mandarin-speaking professionals to meet, exchange ideas, and celebrate,” said Wu. “We’ve hosted mixers open to all before, but tonight’s focus is on fostering connections within this specific group. It’s especially meaningful during the Lunar New Year, as it brings a sense of belonging.”

Li also reflected on the growing importance of these events for recent immigrants and students. “Many of our attendees are international students or young professionals just starting out in the U.S. They’re looking for opportunities to network and share experiences, and events like this provide that space.”The potluck was just the beginning. They also mentioned more events at MOCA to celebrate Lunar New Year.

Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade

When: Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, 1 p.m.

Where: Chinatown, NYC

Chinatown’s iconic Lunar New Year Parade celebrates its 27th anniversary in 2025. This vibrant event features dragon dancing, stunning outfits, martial arts performances, and more. The parade kicks off at 1 p.m., heading down Mott Street to Chatham Square, continuing along East Broadway toward the Manhattan Bridge, and ending on Forsyth Street near Grand Street and Sara D. Roosevelt Park.

For more details on how to volunteer, participate, or sponsor the parade, visit betterchinatown.com.

MOCA’s Lunar New Year Mixer

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 2025

Where: Museum of Chinese in America

Ticket: General $10 | MOCA Members $5 (includes one complimentary drink)

Link: https://www.mocanyc.org/event/snake-mixer/

Timed with the Lantern Festival and Valentine’s Day, this evening event lets attendees enjoy Chinese and American mahjong sessions led by experts and dance to DJ Dizparity’s electrifying beats.

The Met’s Lunar New Year Festival

When: Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: The Met Fifth Avenue

Ticket: Free with Museum admission

Link: https://engage.metmuseum.org/events/education/celebrations/festivals/fy25/lunar-new-year-festival/

Celebrate the Year of the Snake with performances, artist-led workshops, and activities for all ages.

MOCA TALKS: Chinese Almanac Insights

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Chinese in America

For the spiritual folks... Joanna C. Lee and Ken Smith return to MOCA to share insights from their popular Pocket Chinese Almanac. Learn what the Year of the Snake has in store, including tips on navigating its themes of wisdom and transformation.

Dance at Bubble_T’s Lunar New Year Party

When: Friday, Jan. 25, 2025

Where: Elsewhere, Brooklyn

Link: https://dice.fm/partner/dice/event/53erry-bubblet-25th-jan-elsewhere-brooklyn-new-york-tickets

For a lively, nightlife-inspired way to ring in the Year of the Snake, head to Elsewhere in Brooklyn for Bubble_T’s Lunar New Year Party. Hosted by the iconic Asian-led queer collective, this high-energy event will feature an all-AAPI DJ lineup, including Kim Ahn, Ly Tran, and more, spinning tracks across three different venue spaces.

—

Year of the Snake

The Year of the Snake symbolizes intelligence, elegance, and transformation. In Chinese culture, snakes are revered for their ability to shed their skins and renew themselves, embodying resilience and the promise of new beginnings. This year encourages embracing change, cultivating wisdom, and welcoming growth in all areas of life.

May this Lunar New Year bring you renewal, wisdom, and prosperity. 新年快乐 (Happy New Year)!