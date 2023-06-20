Man Arrested For Allegedly Murdering 4 Train Rider Claims He Knew Victim & Was Owed Drugs

A suspect has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 32 year-old man, found bleeding out on the 4 line subway at Union Sq. station around 4 a.m. on Saturday, June 17th.

The victim was identified as Tavon Silver of the Bronx, who had two stab wounds inflicted on his chest. Police said he had alerted a conductor that he had been stabbed before passing out. After being rushed to Bellevue Hospital by emergency responders, Silver was pronounced dead of his injuries.

Now, NYPD said they have arrested Claude White, a 33 year-old man seen being perp-walked at the 13th Precinct. According to police, he has been charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon (a reference to the knife used in the stabbing).

He had reportedly gotten in an argument with Silver leading to the fatal stabbing, which police claimed at a press conference was a dispute over narcotics. Namely, White told detectives that he knew Silver and was owed K2 and crack cocaine purchased in a drug deal, which Silver apparently refused to relinquish. White was arrested on Monday, June 19th after transit police supposedly noticed him wearing the same outfit captured on surveillance cameras at the time of the Saturday incident.

According to police, White is also facing charges for sticking up a bank in Midtown on June 6th. He had allegedly passed a threatening note to a teller demanding money. Upon failing receiving it, White instead snatched one-hundred dollars from a bank customer before fleeing. He himself lives in the Bronx. Details about the specific bank were not available as of presstime.

Silver had reportedly survived another stabbing on the subway a mere year ago, after a homophobe--Silver was gay--viciously slashed him in the arm after hurling epithets at him and his fiancé on the first day of Pride Month. A 52 year-old, Runadieo Jordan, was later arrested and charged with a hate crime for that stabbing. In an interview with Fox 5 about the incident, Silver said that “I want to see more gay people on the 2 train for me. I’m not gonna change my life just because of this.”