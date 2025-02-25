Man Plunges to His Death from Vornado’s Tallest Tower at Penn Plaza

A man fell to his death in the late afternoon on Feb. 24 from a Vornado-owned tower that adjoins Penn Station and Madison Square Garden.

The 57-story building from which he plunged at 1 Penn Plaza is the tallest of the office, hotel and entertainment buildings in the Penn Plaza complex.

Police were summoned to the scene of the building on W. 34th St. near Eighth Ave. around 5 p.m. and found a 26 year old man unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

It was not known if the deceased was a worker or a visitor to the building which houses a Lifetime gym on the ground floor and has three setbacks: at the seventh, 14th, and 55th floors. The building is one of a handful in Manhattan that has its own zip code.

The real estate developer had not responded to a query by presstime.

The identify of the deceased was not released pending notification of the next of kin. The medical examiner had not released a cause of death at presstime.