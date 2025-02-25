x
Man Plunges to His Death from Vornado’s Tallest Tower at Penn Plaza

The I.D. of the 26-year-old man who fell from an undisclosed floor in the 750 ft.-tall building has not been released. The 57-story building is the tallest in the Penn Plaza complex that rings Penn Station and Madison Square Garden.

| 25 Feb 2025 | 07:24
    The building at 1 Penn Plaza, which is the tallest in the Penn Plaza complex adjoining Penn Station and Madison Square Garden was the scene of a grisly death on Feb. 24 around 5 p.m. when a 26 year old man plunged to his death.
    The NYPD maintained a presence outside 1 Penn Plaza on Feb. 25. Less than 24 hours earlier, a 26 year old man plunged to his death at the Vornado-owned building.
    A police cruiser remains on the scene at 1 Penn Plaza on Feb. 25, less than 24 hours after a 26 year old man plunged to his death from the tallest building in the Penn Plaza complex.
A man fell to his death in the late afternoon on Feb. 24 from a Vornado-owned tower that adjoins Penn Station and Madison Square Garden.

The 57-story building from which he plunged at 1 Penn Plaza is the tallest of the office, hotel and entertainment buildings in the Penn Plaza complex.

Police were summoned to the scene of the building on W. 34th St. near Eighth Ave. around 5 p.m. and found a 26 year old man unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

It was not known if the deceased was a worker or a visitor to the building which houses a Lifetime gym on the ground floor and has three setbacks: at the seventh, 14th, and 55th floors. The building is one of a handful in Manhattan that has its own zip code.

The real estate developer had not responded to a query by presstime.

The identify of the deceased was not released pending notification of the next of kin. The medical examiner had not released a cause of death at presstime.