Memorial Grows for Deli Worker Killed on UES by Man Dressed in Haz Mat Suit

A beloved Korean-born deli worker who went by the name of “Michael” was gunned down late on March 3 in an upper East Side deli by a cold blooded killer dressed in a white haz mat suit.

The individual is described as a male, 6’2” in height, and approximately 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white jump suit, a black sweatshirt, black pants, black gloves, and a black face mask.

A short time later, police believe the same suspect struck again at the Yaya Deli at 851 Melrose Ave. in the Bronx and stole about $1,200 in cash, cigarettes and other items before fleeing westward down E. 160th St. No injuries were reported in that incident. Police said he is also the chief suspect in bodega robbery in Brooklyn.

In the Manhattan shooting at the Doana Deli & Grocery, EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene from a bullet wound to the head.

A small memorial of flowers, candles and signs was forming Sunday March 5 as customers who had known the hard working deli worker stopped at the corner of E. 81st and Third Ave.

“It’s crazy,” said Malcolm Emilaire, who worked as a doorman at a nearby building. “When I worked nights, I used to come here. Michael was very pleasant to everyone. I know he will be missed.”

“Several years ago, there was a robbery and the owners wanted to sell,” said Charles Ulrich who lives nearby. “I never thought something like this would happen a block away.”

“I used to get my wife flowers here,” said another long time patron who identified himself only as Sam. “My wife heard it on the news last night. It’s just tragic.”

”How sad and senseless,” said another woman who gave her name as Diane. “This poor man. His poor family.”

Police had not released the name of the 67 year old victim, pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with info is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.