x
Memorial Grows for Deli Worker Killed on UES by Man Dressed in Haz Mat Suit

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the assailant who they say is also wanted in connection to a second non-fatal shooting in a Bronx bodega shortly after gunning down a deli worker on the upper East Side late Friday March 3. A memorial was forming on March 5 for the Korean born worker at the scene of his death at Doana Deli & Grocery

| 05 Mar 2023 | 10:53
    The murder suspect, clad in a white haz-mat suit, was captured on video as he prepared to shot and kill a beloved deli worker on E. 81st and Third Ave. late Friday night. Police are seeking the public’s help and ask anyone with info to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website. Photo: NYPD
    <b>A small memorial was forming outside Daona Deli &amp; Grocery on Sunday morning on E. 81st and Third Ave. as news spread that a beloved deli worker on the late night shift had been killed by a gunman dressed in a Haz Mat suit. </b>Photo: Keith J. Kelly
    A memorial grows to the slain deli worker from Korea, identified only as “Michael” outside Doana Deli on the corner of E. 81st and Third Ave. following after he was gunned down in cold blood on March 4 by an assailant dressed in a haz-mat suit. Photo: Keith J. Kelly
A beloved Korean-born deli worker who went by the name of “Michael” was gunned down late on March 3 in an upper East Side deli by a cold blooded killer dressed in a white haz mat suit.

The individual is described as a male, 6’2” in height, and approximately 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white jump suit, a black sweatshirt, black pants, black gloves, and a black face mask.

A short time later, police believe the same suspect struck again at the Yaya Deli at 851 Melrose Ave. in the Bronx and stole about $1,200 in cash, cigarettes and other items before fleeing westward down E. 160th St. No injuries were reported in that incident. Police said he is also the chief suspect in bodega robbery in Brooklyn.

In the Manhattan shooting at the Doana Deli & Grocery, EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene from a bullet wound to the head.

A small memorial of flowers, candles and signs was forming Sunday March 5 as customers who had known the hard working deli worker stopped at the corner of E. 81st and Third Ave.

“It’s crazy,” said Malcolm Emilaire, who worked as a doorman at a nearby building. “When I worked nights, I used to come here. Michael was very pleasant to everyone. I know he will be missed.”

“Several years ago, there was a robbery and the owners wanted to sell,” said Charles Ulrich who lives nearby. “I never thought something like this would happen a block away.”

“I used to get my wife flowers here,” said another long time patron who identified himself only as Sam. “My wife heard it on the news last night. It’s just tragic.”

”How sad and senseless,” said another woman who gave her name as Diane. “This poor man. His poor family.”

Police had not released the name of the 67 year old victim, pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with info is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

“How sad and senseless. This poor man. His poor family.” Diane, who stopped by the makeshift memorial for a slain deli worker at E. 81st St. and Third Ave.