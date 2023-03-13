Men Steal Louis Vuitton Handbag In Subway Theft

Thieves nabbed a Louis Vuitton handbag in a subway robbery on Sunday, March 12.

The robbery took place around 6pm on a Q train. As the train pulled into the 34th Street station, two males approached another 31-year-old male. One of the two was armed with a handgun.

The two men demanded his property. When he acquiesced, the individuals fled with the victim’s cellphone and Louis Vuitton bag, as well as two pairs of jeans and a sweater.

The thieves fled on the northbound Q train. The victim was not injured.