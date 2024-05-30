MTA cracks Down with Arrests on Fake Plates, Toll Evaders Weeks Before Launching of Congestion Pricing

The Metropolitan Transit Authority made 174 arrests, towed nearly 1,000 cars and seized 740 vehicles in a crackdown on ghost plates and toll violators. A joint-enforcement operation is underway today May 30 at the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge.

In the past eleven days, the multi-agency task force amassed over $996,000 in unpaid tolls and fees, judgments and debts across all five boroughs.

The accelerated crackdown comes just weeks before the MTA’s launch of the United States’ first congestion pricing program. Starting on June 30, all vehicles that enter the Congestion Relief Zone — local streets and avenues at or below 60 Street—will be subject to toll. Cars entering during the peak hours will be charged $15.

The last three operations alone seized 118 vehicles for a number of violations including unpaid tolls, unregistered vehicles and suspended licenses. The last operation occurred on May 22 at the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel, according to a press release from the MTA.

The MTA has assembled a task force of Bridges and Tunnels, the New York City Police Department and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to contain traffic violations in and around New York City. Fifteen operations and 5,345 summonses from this task force have occurred already.

Over $1 million in tolls and fees have been collecte. Last year, they announced a joint effort with City and State Law against obstructed and counterfeit license plates.

“NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law prohibits any covering or coating that intentionally conceals, obscures, or distorts an image of license plates,” the MTA statement said. “Motorists can avoid violation fees and registration suspensions by paying their toll bills on time.”