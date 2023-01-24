Murders: Police Seek Second Man in UWS Grandma Death; Subway Shover Nabbed

One suspect was still at large after police arrested one suspect and charged him in the apparent robbery-gone-bad death of a 74 year old grandmother on Jan. 18 in her W. 86th St. near Columbus Ave. Separately, police said they arrested a 28 year old male they said was involved in the death of a man who he shoved onto the tracks of the southbound #1 subway at 96th St. and Broadway stop.

Maria Hernandez was found by her sister “unconscious and unresponsive within the apartment, her hands and feet tied, with no other obvious signs of trauma,” police said at the time. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene of her third floor apartment at 124 W. 86th St. near Columbus Ave. on Jan. 18. Two days later, police classified it as a homicide.

On Jan. 21, police arrested the building’s former handyman, Lanshawn Mackey and charged him with murder, attempted murder, and two counts of burglary. The suspect reportedly ripped out the buildings security camera to try to evade detection. He was quoted telling the New York Post, “I didn’t do it,” as he was led out of the 20th Pct. station following his arrest.

And then in a surprise twist late on the evening of Jan. 23, police released a video and photo that they said showed another individual wanted in connection with the 74 year old upper West Side resident.

Meanwhile police came to the aid of a 34 year old man who was shoved onto the southbound #1 train tracks shortly before 2 am on Jan. 20. The victim suffered a fractured after getting into an argument with 28 year old Andrew Boyce, who was charged with shoving him onto the tracks.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. Police had been patrolling the subway station at the time of the altercation and quickly took Boyce into custody. He was charged with manslaughter.