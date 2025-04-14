Necrophilia on the R Train; Attempted Rape of Woman at East Broadway

Various people will tell you subway crime is down for various reasons. And, according to certain statistics, this might be true.

As regular subway riders and crime stats analysts alike know, however, the difference between crime and reported crime is significant. Add in the constant threat of crime, and one can be horrified but not wholly shocked by two recent incidents in the downtown subway system. Details are as follows:

On April 9, at approximately 12:20 a.m., within the confines of the 1st Precinct/Transit District 2, an unidentified individual had sexual contact with “an unconscious and unresponsive adult male” aboard a southbound R train in the vicinity of the Whitehall Street subway station. After the attack on the dead man, the unidentified suspect then fled the Whitehall station on foot to parts unknown.

It is believed the dead man died of natural causes, and that he was robbed by an unidentified woman earlier in the evening. Police have not yet released photos or further information on this suspect.

The necrophiliac is described as a male with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, black hooded jacket, a yellow hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, red and white sneakers and carrying a black backpack.

According to the New York Post, who spoke to the suspect’s brother in the Bronx, the alleged necrophiliac is a recent ex-con and junkie.

“They said he took his thing out and put it in the guy’s ... yeah I don’t think he did that he’s not a pervert,” the brother asserted.

Monster Attacks Woman at East Broadway F Station

At around 2:30 a.m. on April 7, on the northbound platform of the East Broadway F train, a 30-year-old woman fought off an attempted rapist.

A stranger speaking Spanish approached her from behind and attempted to converse with her. The woman wasn’t interested, so she said she didn’t understand and started walking to the escalator.

Apparently angered by this rejection, the violent predator followed the woman up the escalator, wrapped his arm her, pulled her pants down and put his fingers inside her private area, according to police.

When the woman tried to call 911 on her phone, her attacker snatched it away and threw it over the side of the escalator.

Surveillance video shows a light brown skinned man, likely in his 20s, with black hair, exiting the subway station. Notably, he is unmasked.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.