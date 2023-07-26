New York City Public Libraries to Distribute 15,000 Free Books This Summer

The New York City Public Library system will give away 15,000 free books this summer throughout all five boroughs. The libraries are partnering with the New York Life Foundation — an organization that extends grants, particularly in service of children — in order to achieve this feat.

“Summer Reading programs promote children’s literacy and academic skills and help prevent learning loss during the summer months. This is especially important for low-income families that have limited access to affordable and quality summer programs,” Marlyn Torres, a senior program officer at the New York Life Foundation, said in a press release.

Research shows that reading is essential to a child’s cognitive development, including their language skills and aptitude for empathy. The event compliments the NYC public library’s ongoing summertime educational outreach programs.

You can find these books in Manhattan on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 from 12 to 3 p.m. at:

● 53rd Street Library, 18 W 53rd Street

● Columbus Library, 742 10th Avenue

● Epiphany Library, 228 E 23rd Street

● Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, 455 5th Avenue

“It is a unique privilege to support children and teens on their reading journey, providing them with wonderful stories that inspire and educate them,” President of The New York Public Library, Anthony Marx, said in a press release.

Marx said he is “grateful” for the New York Life Foundation’s partnership with New York City libraries for giving away thousands of books for young readers to take home. Marx says the collaboration will encourage readers “to read more and to visit their local library, where our dedicated staff can offer even more recommendations and new worlds to explore.”