Nightmare Over for Dad of 9 y.o. who had flown to NYC to highlight Hamas kidnappings

The 50 day nightmare is over for a man who had flown to New York City on Nov. 17 on the day of his daughter’s ninth birthday as a captive of Hamas.

Thomas Hand was originally told his daughter had died in the Oct. 7th attack by Hamas, but subsequently learned she had been captured.

He was in Times Square as the Bring Them Home Now group had a billboard in Time Square highlighting Emily’s plight. “I had hoped she’d be home for her birthday,” Hand told Straus News that day. “Now I hope she will be home for Christmas.”

On Nov. 25th, his wish was granted, and Emily was among the hostages who were freed amid a ceasefire by the Israelis. The Gaza Health Ministry says over 14,000 people have been killed since Israel began its counteroffensive.

Hand is from Dublin. Emily’s birth mother had died of cancer when she was 2 1/2 years old. Hand had remarried but then divorced his second wife, Nacis, who was raising Emily in Israel. Nacis was killed in the Oct. 7 attack. in Kibbutz Be’eri

Emily had been at a sleepover with a 13 year old friend who was also abducted from Kibbutz Be’eri in the Oct. 7 attack.

The Israel Defense Force released a video that showed her running into her father’s arms at an undisclosed location in Israel. “Emily has come back to us. We are overjoyed to embrace Emily again,” Hand said. He promised to give her the biggest birthday party ever.