x
  1. Home
  2.  News

Nightmare Over for Dad of 9 y.o. who had flown to NYC to highlight Hamas kidnappings

A young girl who spent her 9th birthday as a kidnap victim of Hamas, was among the hostages who were freed over the weekend. Thomas Hand, the father of Emily, had flown to New York City on the day of his daughter’s ninth birth to highlight the plight of the 240 victims who were kidnapped on Oct. 7. She spent 50 days in captivity.

| 27 Nov 2023 | 05:03
    Thomas Hand, the father of Emily who spent her nine year old birthday in captivity was in New York on Nov. 17th to bring attention to the 240 victims who were kidnapped by Hamas. He is comforted by Robert Anders, one of the co-founders of the Bring Them Home Now campaign as he gazed up at billboard in Times Square with daughter’s picture. She was among the hostages who were freed.
    Thomas Hand, the father of Emily who spent her nine year old birthday in captivity was in New York on Nov. 17th to bring attention to the 240 victims who were kidnapped by Hamas. He is comforted by Robert Anders, one of the co-founders of the Bring Them Home Now campaign as he gazed up at billboard in Times Square with daughter’s picture. She was among the hostages who were freed.
    <b>Thomas Hand, seen here gazing at a Times Square billboard that showed his daughter Emily on her ninth birthday which was spent as a hostage in Gaza. She was among the hostages freed over the weekend.</b> Photo: Keith J. Kelly
    Thomas Hand, seen here gazing at a Times Square billboard that showed his daughter Emily on her ninth birthday which was spent as a hostage in Gaza. She was among the hostages freed over the weekend. Photo: Keith J. Kelly

The 50 day nightmare is over for a man who had flown to New York City on Nov. 17 on the day of his daughter’s ninth birthday as a captive of Hamas.

Thomas Hand was originally told his daughter had died in the Oct. 7th attack by Hamas, but subsequently learned she had been captured.

He was in Times Square as the Bring Them Home Now group had a billboard in Time Square highlighting Emily’s plight. “I had hoped she’d be home for her birthday,” Hand told Straus News that day. “Now I hope she will be home for Christmas.”

On Nov. 25th, his wish was granted, and Emily was among the hostages who were freed amid a ceasefire by the Israelis. The Gaza Health Ministry says over 14,000 people have been killed since Israel began its counteroffensive.

Hand is from Dublin. Emily’s birth mother had died of cancer when she was 2 1/2 years old. Hand had remarried but then divorced his second wife, Nacis, who was raising Emily in Israel. Nacis was killed in the Oct. 7 attack. in Kibbutz Be’eri

Emily had been at a sleepover with a 13 year old friend who was also abducted from Kibbutz Be’eri in the Oct. 7 attack.

The Israel Defense Force released a video that showed her running into her father’s arms at an undisclosed location in Israel. “Emily has come back to us. We are overjoyed to embrace Emily again,” Hand said. He promised to give her the biggest birthday party ever.