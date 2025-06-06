NYC DOT Issues Warnings of Fraudulent QR Code Amid Parking Scam

Drivers across New York City are being warned to avoid scanning QR codes on parking meters. In a consumer advisory issued this week, the NYC Department of Transportation revealed that scammers are hitting parking meters with fake QR codes that steal credit card information.

At least one fraudulent sticker has already been located, with officials believing many more are in circulation. The sticker–which redirects drivers to third-party, fraudulent payment websites–mimics legitimate payment systems, but diverts drivers away from the official ParkNYC app.

“Consumers beware: scammers are targeting parking meters, and we want you to be vigilant,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “If you see a QR code on a parking meter, do not scan it and please report it. This is a scam to collect your payment information, and we are working with law enforcement to hold those responsible accountable.”

Images of the scam first began to circulate online earlier this week, with one tourist posting a picture to Reddit that revealed a QR code affixed to the side of ParkNYC meter. Though the design appeared legitimate at first glance, upon further inspection, it became evident that the QR code was not official.

According to the Reddit user, the QR code website did not look official, with a strange URL and a payment method that was defaulted to EUR and not USD. The tourist was able to recognize the scam when he noticed that the QR sticker was not placed perfectly, and he was able to peel it off with his fingernail.

Rodriguez’s warning comes as the department has begun a citywide inspection of all parking meters, seeking to locate and remove any illegal stickers. The DOT is urging civilians to avoid scanning or sharing any payment information through this link, reiterating that the only way to pay for metered parking in New York City is through the official ParkNYC app or on a physical ParkNYC parking meter.

The DOT is currently taking aggressive action to prevent these scams, with law enforcement already being notified. All ParkNYC users will now receive in-app notifications about the scam and proper payment methods for metered parking.