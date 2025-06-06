NYC Parks Confident Lifeguard Numbers Will Meet Summer Demand

Following years of staffing shortage, which have left beaches partially closed and youth swim lessons scrapped in most Manhattan pools, the Parks Dept says that the lifeguard numbers are on the rise this year and the City may be poised to turn a corner. This week, the NYC Parks Department announced that it is on track to either meet or surpass the previous summer’s lifeguard totals. The department points to a recruitment reform and expanded testing as the key drivers behind their early-season success.

In 2024, the Parks Department had 930 lifeguards during the peak summer season, boasting a 46 percent increase in new recruits. Even so, last year, youth swimming lessons were only able to be offered in one pool in Manhattan, the Hamilton Fish pool on the Lower East Side, and long stretches of the city’s 14 miles of ocean beaches had to be closed for swimmers because there were not enough lifeguards to fill all the stations. The Parks Department has said it needs 1,000 lifeguards to fully staff all pools and beaches.

Much of the increase this year can be attributed to its new model, which has impacted wages and bonuses, application requirements, and introduced a new training program.

The lifeguard union actually reached a new contract with the city just before Memorial Day weekend last year, but it came late in the hiring season. This is the first time the new $22 a hour starting pay has been in effect since the beginning of the testing and training period.

While it is still early in the summer season, turnout has been strong in the qualifying exams. Currently, 350 lifeguards are employed, which is set to grow gradually through July 4, as more lifeguards become certified.

“Our beaches opened for swimming on Memorial Day weekend,” a Parks spokesperson noted, “and we currently have more lifeguards than we did at this time last year.”

In recent years, the number of lifeguards present has not been sufficient. Lifeguards in a bygone era offered free youth swim lessons at all city owned pools but have not been able to do so since the city emerged from the pandemic.

Multiple changes have been made to enhance lifeguard recruitment in the previous year. For the first time in four decades, the Parks Department successfully renegotiated the lifeguard union contract, which will modernize hiring practices. Base starting wages have been raised to $22 per hour, with returning lifeguards now eligible for a $1,000 retention bonus.

Additionally, the department has eliminated swim time requirements for guards at smaller pools to reduce barriers for new applicants. The Parks Department now also offers qualifying tests in four out of five boroughs for the first time in its history. To ensure more candidates pass the test, a free Swim Prep program, which provides personalized training and guidance, has been introduced.

Though it is impossible to tell at this current moment what the final lifeguard staffing totals for 2025 will be, early season indicators show encouraging results. For many families who rely on public pools and swim instruction programs, especially in neighborhoods that have been impacted by past cancellations, there is hope that these new staffing improvements will bring more consistency.

The Parks Department is optimistic that with continued momentum, New York City pools and beaches will be fully staffed in time for the busiest months of the year. Councilwoman Julie Menin praised the Parks Department’s commitment to addressing the national lifeguard shortages.

“New York City welcomed over 8 million visitors to our beaches and pools during the 2024 season,” said Councilwoman Menin. “The foundations are being built for the 2025 beach and pool season, as New York City is committed to tackling the issues of lifeguard recruitment and retention.”