NYPD: Man Wanted for Attempted Rape in Greenwich Village

A shirtless man attempted to rape a woman in Greenwich Village after shoving her to the ground on Sept. 15, police said. The unidentified perpetrator was still at large three days later.

The seemingly random assault, which occurred at around 1:25 a.m. in the vicinity of Joseph P. Ward St. and Washington St, ended with the suspect fleeing the scene on foot. He was seen wearing black pants and black sneakers. He also appeared to be wearing blue boxer briefs and a golden necklace. The 29-year-old victim was rushed by responding EMS to Lenox Health Greenwich Village Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

According to the latest police statistics, reported rapes in the 6th Precinct have declined this year. There were three rapes reported the precinct that covers Greenwich Village year to date versus seven in the same period a year earlier.

Yet overall sex crimes have slightly increased in the precinct on a year-to-year basis, with 50 reported incidents in 2024, compared to 45 at this point in 2023.

Overall rape incidents throughout the entirety of Manhattan’s southern half, meanwhile, have reportedly surged. On a year-to-year basis, there were 114 rapes in Manhattan South by the week ending September 15, stats show. That compares to 79 at this point last year, marking a 44.3 percent increase.