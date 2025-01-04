One Dead, Two Wounded After Triple Stabbing in East Harlem

A triple stabbing on the Upper East Side left a 17 year old dead and two others wounded following an altercation on Jan. 3.

Carlos Rivas, the 17 years old was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition with stab wounds to his chest and lower abdomen shortly after the altercation around 8:13 p.m. He was pronounced deceased a short time later

Police were still trying to sort out the nature of the dispute.

The altercation erupted near the intersection of 108th St. and 2nd Ave.

The other victims include a 22-year-old male, who was stabbed in the left arm, and a 62 year old male with lacerations to the head, a police spokesperson said. Both of those victims were said to be in stable condition at a local hospital.

“The investigation is ongoing,” a police spokesperson said. No arrests had been made at presstime.