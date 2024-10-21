Out of the Box Theatre Starts New Season with 2 1-Act Plays

Out of the Box Theatre Company is kicking off its next season in early November with six performances of “Birds of a Feather,” a showcase of two one-act plays—one of which is making its world premiere.

Running Nov. 6-10 at the Bernie Wohl Center, “Birds of a Feather” will fill its roughly two-hour runtime with performances of both “Trifles” by Susan Glaspell and “The Greenhouse” by Robert Karmon, a 15-minute intermission, and a post-show talkback. The talkback will feature Karmon himself, as well as David Edwards, Out of the Box Theatre’s artistic director (who also directed “Birds of a Feather”) and, according to a press release, “other artists.”

“‘Birds of a Feather’ is a program of two one-act plays written 100 years apart yet strikingly unified in theme,” said Edwards in the press release. “This program continues Out of the Box Theatre’s continuing dedication to classic plays combined with an experimental venture into a world premiere work.”

Out of the Box Theatre describes Glaspell’s “Trifles,” the first of the two one-act plays in “Birds of a Feather,” on its website as, “a revered early feminist play telling its story with mystery and suspense.” The 1916 play, which Glaspell won a Pulitzer Prize for, follows the uncovering of circumstances surrounding a man’s seeming murder — a crime it is suspected his wife committed.

Karmon’s “The Greenhouse” will make its world premiere in “Birds of a Feather.” Out of the Box Theatre simply describes it as “a surreal, dark comedy, which finds two strangers meeting on a perhaps blind date in a restaurant, and the power struggle that ensues.”

“Birds of a Feather” will star Cameron Bowen, Tish Brandt, Jeff Burchfield, Steve Quimby and Kim Yancey. The behind-the-scenes team includes Edwards, Stefania Diana Schramm, Harlan Penn, Katherine Roberson, Stephen Cornelius, Zack Dornfeld, Michelle Tabnick, Halina Malinowski, and Susan Case.

Tickets for “Birds of a Feather” cost $30 ($25 for seniors and students) and are available for purchase at TinyUrl.com/ootbBirds. All six shows will be performed at the Bernie Wohl Center (647 Columbus Avenue, between W. 91st and W. 92nd Streets). Show dates and times are as follows:

Wednesday, Nov. 6: 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7: 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10: 3 p.m.