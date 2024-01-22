Owner of Little Italy Building Where Wall Collapsed Now Fighting to Avoid Demolition

The owner of a story at the corner of Grand Street and Mulberry Street in Little Italy is fighting a Department of Building order that said the structure had to be demolished after a brick wall collapsed on Jan. 10.

The owner is now trying to shore up the structure to save it, and the DOB is so far allowing him to proceed with his plan to save the building.

Denizens of Little Italy had worried that if the building that for 130 years housed Alleva Dairy, billed as the oldest cheese store in the United States, was demolised, it would be replaced with luxury condos and be another blow to historic Little Italy.

The longtime owner is now pursuing a stabilization and partial demolition plan instead of a full blown demolition at 188 Grand St.

An adjoining building at 190 Grand Street which housed Piemonte Ravioli since 1920 had a partial vacate order issued after the Jan. 10 collapse but has since reopened.

Scaffolding surrounds the building at 188 Grand St. “On Wednesday, Jan. 17th, the owners of 188 Grand Street submitted plans to DOB for the stabilization and partial demolition of the building, as an alternative to the full demolition of the building,” a spokesman for the DOB told Our Town Downtown.

And the DOB had given it a thumbs up.

“The methods and the order of operations for the proposed stabilization plans they submitted accounted for the safety of the workers who would be performing this work. This plan was reviewed and approved by DOB,” said the spokesman.

“After the plans were approved, the owners informed us on Thursday, January 18th, that they were going to pursue the stabilization and partial demolition plan,” the DOB said.

The building owner is listed as Stabler Realty, a successor to the Stabler Brothers who are longtime building owners in the Little Italy neighborhood.

Their agent is listed at Jared Minc at Building Equity Management LLC. When we called for comment on Jan. 22, Minc said, “I’m sorry, I’m really not at liberty to comment.