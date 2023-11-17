Pedestrian Killed Walking Across Times Square

A male believed to be in his mid-40s was walking across Seventh Ave. on W. 47th St. when he was struck and killed by a truck making a left turn.

The driver remained on the scene and police could be seen issuing several summonses to him. Police did not release his name as of presstime. “The investigation remains ongoing,” said an NYPD spokesman.

The identity of the victim was not disclosed pending notification of next of kin.

The driver was behind the wheel of red Ford truck for a Bronx-based general contractor, F. W. Webb Co. Calls to the office were not returned as of presstime.

The fatal accident happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Nov. 17th. The victim was transported by EMS to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.