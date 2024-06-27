Police Search for NYPD Impersonator Who Pepper Sprayed Man on Subway

The NYPD are on the hunt for an unidentified male masquerading as one of their own. The suspect was seen impersonating a police officer on the R train platform at South Ferry this weekend, where he discharged a can of pepper spray on a 46-year-old man who was hospitalized for burning and swelling to the face.

At approximately 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, an unknown individual was unlawfully barring commuters from crossing the turnstile—attempting to detain them while identifying himself as a police officer. NYPD officials say the incident occurred inside the Whitehall Street/South Ferry subway station on the northbound R platform. The suspect was wearing a yellow hat, a black and yellow t-shirt, ripped denim shorts and an NYPD Detective Shield around his neck.

One of the individuals he attempted to stop was a 46-year-old man who was stepping away when the male sprayed the back of his head. The victim sustained burning and swelling to the face, but was in stable condition, and traveled privately to NYC Health+Hospitals/Bellevue. He was then treated and released.

The unidentified male fled on a northbound R train..Pursuant to the ongoing investigation, the NYPD asks that the public help search for the suspect who is currently wanted for assault and impersonation.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).