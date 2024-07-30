Police Seek Female Perp for Kicking Cop Outside 8th Ave Hotel; 2 Male Assailants Arrested

The Strip of Despair—that long, often lawless swath of 8th Avenue from the upper 20s from below Penn Station to at least Times Square/Port Authority area, has claimed another victim—and this time it was a cop.

According to NYPD, the assault occurred on Saturday night, July 28, following a 9:52 p.m. traffic stop of a “two-wheeled vehicle” outside 700 8th Avenue between W. 44th and W. 45th Streets.

This address, formerly that of the luxury hotel Row NYC, has since 2022 been used a migrant hotel, or in the formal language of Mayor Adams’ administration, a Humanitarian Relief Center. By any name, it has been the site of much controversy and numerous prior incidents.

On this evening, when the male driver of the vehicle, who was driving recklessly in front of this address, was stopped, he tried to flee and aggressively confronted the cops who had detained him.

This hubbub between suspected perp and Midtown South police attracted the attention of two bystanders—one man, one woman— who together began attacking one of the cops.

The woman among the troika viciously kicked the cop in the right leg, causing pain, bruising and swelling, before fleeing south on foot, down 8th Ave.

Police describe her “as a female with a large build, light complexion and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, jean shorts, white sneakers and was carrying a black pocketbook.”

Her two male compatriots, who are presently unidentified, were both arrested.

The man whose reckless driving initiated the incident, was charged with assault on a police officer, first degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. The male bystander who joined the attack is charged with assault on a police officer and obstructing governmental administration.

EMS responded to the attack and treated the unnamed officer at the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.