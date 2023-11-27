Pop Up Christmas House Offers An Immersive Festive Experience At The Oculus

With yet another Thanksgiving weekend behind us, it’s finally - at least for most–okay to start dreaming about the next big holiday– Christmas Day! In New York City, the decor on the streets is an excellent indicator of what season it is, starting with skull-heads and scary pumpkins in October, beautiful florals, twinkling fairy lights, and Christmas-themed ornaments starting to adorn the city by mid-November, to the evergreen holiday markets, snow flurries, and giant Christmas trees in December. Despite the gloomy weather, the decor and diverse street activities help keep everyone’s festive spirits high. Joining the ranks of several holiday markets, ice rinks, and hot chocolate stations this year is a new activation called Christmas House NYC.

Christmas House NYC is a one-stop shop indoor holiday experience at the Oculus that offers guests the best of the festive season, from smells and sounds to snow and Santa, all under one roof. Built and run by the same team that brings together the Halloween House in October, much like most New York homes, this one also undergoes a cheery transformation in November to welcome guests of all ages into exploring its many themed rooms. “There is nothing like experiencing Christmas in Manhattan, and our magical interactive location in the Oculus will give guests, local and from out of town, a great new venue for those cherished holiday memories,” said Michael Dessart, the president of Christmas House US in a press release.

Inside, families and friends can walk through a dozen themed rooms, exploring and enjoying distinct interactive experiences in each one. Among the featured attractions, some popular favorites include a snowball fight room, where visitors can toss around real snowballs, a snow lodge movie theater, which features a 25-foot screen display showcasing “Elf” –the perennial Christmas film starring Will Ferrell a human named Buddy who was raised by elves–a karaoke room for to belt out your holiday hits, and replica Holiday Inn hotel.

The indoor experience takes 45 minutes from start to finish, but we recommend accounting for extra time to spend at the gift shop afterward or to enjoy some of the other holiday activities around the Oculus.

The festive pop-up opened to the public on Nov. 24 and runs to Jan. 2, with tickets available online.

Tickets to the pop-up cost $40 per adult and $35 per child, with VIP tickets available for an extra fee. Booking your tickets online for a smooth in-person experience is recommended. In addition to individual tickets, Christmas House NYC also offers Group Passes and fundraising opportunities for schools and other not-for-profit groups. Accessible to all age groups, the space is also wheelchair friendly and welcomes small dogs that can be carried around.