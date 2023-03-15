Restaurateurs Exasperated With Long Liquor License Delays

Restaurateurs and bar owners are furious with the New York State Liquor Authority for its long delays in processing liquor licenses, which they say have led to big losses in potential revenue.

Sources familiar with the State Liquor Authority say that, while there was a backlog of around 3,000 NY State liquor license applications in 2009, the problem at that time was resolved by 2014. For a time, the waiting period was brief and the licensing process efficient. However, between 2017 and 2019, the backlog built up again.

In some cases, restaurant owners have sent in applications for liquor licenses that remain unfulfilled over a year later. This presents them with a difficult dilemma: delay opening, causing them to lose money, or open without the liquor license. For some who choose the latter, the loss of revenue without alcohol sales is prohibitively great; they end up forced to pay staff out of their own pocket.

“Restaurants make money on the bar, that’s where the real money is made,” says R. Couri Hay, a publicist who works with many restaurants and bars. “Every day, people come in, they hear there’s no liquor, they walk out.”

“Unfortunately, there is a major backlog and delays processing liquor licenses in New York City, which poses a lot of burdens for new small business trying to open,” says Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance.

“To speed [up] the process the state legislature must amend the temporary liquor license law to make more new businesses eligible for a temporary license like they are allowed to get in the rest of the state, so they can open faster,” Rigie continues.

Some are particularly frustrated because the delay forced them to miss the lucrative Christmas holiday season, when food and drink revenue tends to be high. Smith & Mills, a restaurant in Rockefeller Center, applied for their liquor license this past June but did not receive it until February.

Hay also stated that some restaurateurs were frightened to speak publicly about the issue out of fear of retaliation or further delays.

“It’s very discouraging. A lot of small businesses can literally go out of business while waiting for their liquor license,” says Hay.

“I think it’s a sad state of affairs that the mayor and the governor can’t run this liquor authority in a way that helps encourage restaurateurs to open businesses.”