Scorching Heatwave Sweeps Through New York City, Breaking Temperature Records

New Yorkers are set to experience the hottest week of the summer as temperatures are predicted to rise to the upper 90s, producing heat indexes above 105. The heat index is an indication of what the temperature outside really “feels like” when taking into account contemporaneous factors such as humidity.

The city issued an Excessive Heat Warning spanning from 11 a.m. Thursday to 9p.m. Friday. Warnings are issued when the heat index reaches 105 degrees for at least two consecutive hours ,according to the National Weather Service. In light of the heatwave, NYC is opening over 500 cooling centers, which can be found using their Cooling Center website.

Certain cooling centers allow relief for your pets as well. Each year, hundreds of New Yorkers die from extreme heat. The people most susceptible to weather-induced illness or death are those who live in homes without air-conditioning.

While 90% of NYC households report having an air conditioner, this percentage drops in lower-income neighborhoods. Cool It! NYC also provides resources on how to stay safe in the heat with maps of wate features, drinking fountains, and tree coverage, in addition to mapping the most heat-vulnerable areas of the city.