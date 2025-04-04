Search for Owner of Tiny Pup Rescued from East River

On the foggy morning of March 30, a small, white dog with a pink harness was seen treading in the East River near the South Street Seaport.

The NYPD received a 911 call for the dog at around 8:11 a.m. and the NYPD Harbor Units responded immediately, a police spokesperson told Straus News.

Officers Jared Desalvo, Jenny Driscoll and Joe Pascone were dispatched to the scene, working together to locate the small pup, retrieve her from choppy waters and lift her onto the rescue boat.

The dog was brought to Pier 16 where she was wrapped in a towel, dried off and did not appear to have any injuries. She was then transported to Manhattan’s Animal Care Centers (ACC), an organization dedicated to combating animal homelessness in NYC.

Though rescued from the East River, officials have nicknamed the pooch “Hudson” after the parallel river on Manhattan’s west. And while Hudson’s owner is still a mystery, Katy Hansen, ACC’s Director of Marketing & Communications, shared with Straus News that there may be unseen circumstances as to why no one has come forward.

“From personal challenges to safety concerns, there are many reasons that could influence their silence,” said Hansen. “In light of this, we respectfully encourage the community to refrain from making assumptions or casting judgments. It is crucial to approach this situation with understanding and empathy.”

In the meantime, Hudson is safe and comfortable in the care of the ACC team. Hansen told Straus News that the ACC believes Hudson is a young maltese, less than 2 years old.

“We’re glad to see she’s doing well at the ACC, and we hope to either find her owners or that she gets a loving home,” said officer DeSalvo in a NYPD press statement .

According to the New York Post , if no owner steps forward, DeSalvo himself is considering taking Hudson under his wing.

“My wife and kids really want the dog,” he said. “They just think the dog’s very cute.”

The plight of the rescue pup has touched the heart of many New Yorkers. A Nextdoor post also suggests that many hope Hudson finds a home and are interested in adopting her. “I hope that she gets the love and attention that she needs,” user Joe H commented. “I pray her owner is ok and that they are reunited!” added Blanche Ullman.

“There is a long list of people who want to adopt her!!! She is adorable,” wrote Beth Divney. There was even a chain of comments inquiring about how and where to seek adoption.

“We appreciate the community’s interest and concern for this adorable pup,” Hansen told Straus News. However, the ACC’s priority is reuniting the dog with its rightful owner if possible and urges folks to refrain from any presumptions.