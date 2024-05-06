Six Tips for Finding a Last Minute Summer Camp for Your Child

Did you drop the ball on your summer camp research? Don’t worry—there are still some day and overnight camps with availability. Here are six tips to help you navigate the many camp choices and to find a camp last minute for both a safe and successful summer for your children.

1. Do your research–Just because you are looking for a camp last minute doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do your due diligence. It’s important to find both a camp with availability and one that will be a good fit for your child. First, make sure to speak with the director at the camp you are interested in and be sure you feel comfortable with them. You also want to learn about the camp program and what is offered at the camp. Also make sure to inquire about the staff composition, staff training, safety procedures and if the camp is Accredited by the American Camp Association or at a minimum, licensed by the Department of Health.

2. Be Flexible–When you wait until the last minute to find a camp, you may not be able to get first choice of sessions or even the camp you were hoping for. Please be flexible. You may have to switch your family vacation dates so your child can have a spot in the available session or look into a different camp than you had wanted. The more flexible you are, the better chance of finding the camp you want last minute.

3. Schedule a zoom or tour – Get to know the camp director before registering your child for camp. Overnight camp directors will schedule a home visit if possible to get to know your family or at a minimum, set up a zoom call. This will give you a chance to learn about the director and ask key questions about the camp. Day camps will happily schedule a tour for you to see camp and meet the director up until just a short time before camp begins!

4. Think ahead to 2025–If you have an idea of where you want your child to be next year, whether at a day camp or off to sleepaway camp, think about this now. You can schedule a tour this summer to see camp in action which is one of the best ways to get a feel for a camp. Looking early allows you to secure a spot and also helps you plan financially for camp and take advantage of early bird discounts.

5. Check references–One of the best ways to find out about a camp last minute is to check references. Ask the camp if you can speak to 1-2 families with children the same age as yours. Ask questions about the camp and their family’s experience to learn how they feel the camp is run.

6. Not sure where to start?–There are many ways to find a camp. You can talk to friends and see where their child goes but make sure you do your own research based on your own child’s needs. Check out a spring camp fair to speak with numerous camp directors all in one day to find out who still has availability and when. You can also contact the American Camp Association, NY & NJ for free, one-on-one advice in finding a camp at 212.391.5208/renee@acanynj.org

Jess Michaels is a former camper and teen camp counselor and is now the director of communications for the American Camp Association of New York and New Jersey.