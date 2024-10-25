Slain NYPD Officers Buczek & Hoban Honored in 36th Annual Memorial Mass

The eighteenth day of October is many things to many people. Writer A.J. Liebling, jazz singer Anita O’Day and actor George C. Scott were all born on this day. On this date in 1977, the New York Yankees won the World Series in the sixth game and final game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Reggie Jackson hitting three home runs—on three first pitches, no less.

Up in Washington Heights, to the men and women of the 34th Precinct and other cops, both active and retired, and to the people they serve this date means the annual Buczek – Hoban Memorial Mass at St. Elizabeth Church.

The event commemorates one of the darkest nights in NYPD history, October 18, 1988, when both P.O. Christopher G. Hoban, 26, and P.O. Michael J. Buczek, 24, met death just hours apart in two separate incidents, each reflecting the savage, drugs-related violence of the era.

Hoban, working undercover as part of the Manhattan North Narcotics Unit, was shot to death in an apartment at 19 W. 105th Street.

Around two hours later, Buczek, a member of the 34th Precinct, was shot to death while apprehending drug robbery suspects outside 580 W. 161st Street, near Broadway.

Their joint funeral, held at the Hoban family’s home parish of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, was attended by more than 12,000 cops from around the region. Video of the event, which can be seen on YouTube, gives a sense of the scale and solemnity of that terrible autumn day.

By comparison, October 18 this year was very pleasant, with clear skies and temperatures in the 60s. For those who don’t get uptown often, the landscape alone is a salutary scene, with Broadway running like a river between escarpments.

Though this occasion was born in sorrow, and it’s also that celebrates resilience and joy; anything less would mean the bad guys won.

What this means in practice is first a parade, which began assembling shortly before 10:30 A.M. outside Public School 48, at the corner of Broadway and 185th, which today bears the name Michael J. Buczek Elementary School.

With scores of cops both active and retired talked amongst themselves, the line of march began its procession: two baby-blue helmet-clad mounted police; two white helmeted motorcycle cops; the kilt-clad pipers and drummers of the NYPD Emerald Society, followed by a color guard carrying American, New York, and NYPD flags; two NYPD buggies carrying the Buczek and Hoban familes; other officers and representatives of various police fraternal organizations, including the red jacketed members of the NYPD Pulaski Association, for Polish-American officers.

From P.S. 48, the procession went south, gently uphill on Broadway, past the 34th Precinct—outside of which is mounted a P.O. Michael J. Buczek commemorative plaque—before turning left at W. 183rd Street for the sharp ascent to Wadsworth Avenue.

All along the route, a good number of passersby and local residents paused to take photos and pay their respects to the procession.

Up on the Wadsworth Avenue plateau, the march continued south to St. Elizabeth and the corner of W. 187th Street. In between, it was greeted by FDNY members and a large American flag hanging from their engine’s ladder. A southbound flyby by an NYPD helicopter thrilled the children present, included students from St. Elizabeth School, before everyone began entering the church. On the way in, many people shook hands with NYPD Chaplain Father Michael Eguino, who would also deliver the day’s homily.

Though Father Eguino’s main job that of pastor at St. Anselm in the Bronx, his first assignment was here at St. Elizabeth, as parochial vicar, under its current pastor, Father Ambiorix Rodriguez.

The mass itself was moving and well-performed by all, including Maximilian Anikushin up in the organ loft.

In addition to Father Eguino, the 34th Precinct Commanding Officer Anuedy Castillo spoke briefly, as did two siblings of officers Buczek and Hoban.

Mary Joe Buczek—Michael’s sister—continued the avuncular tradition of her late father, a widely admired man known as “Mr. B.,” and counseled the children present to consider, at this time, the importance of voting.

Marty Hoban—Christopher’s brother—offered his own reflections and advice: “Sometimes life isn’t fair, bad things happen, but you get up and move forward, and people will help you to continue on.”

Hoban, who is a guiding force behind the annual Chris Hoban Memorial Run which raises scholarship money for the children of police officers at Xaverian High School in Bay Ridge, also gave a shout to veteran NYPD Sgt. Johnny Moynihan.

Today a member of the Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Bronx-native was a friend of Michael Buczek’s when both worked at the 34th Precinct.

With the support of the Buczek family, Moynihan tirelessly devoted himself to starting and running the Officer Michael J. Buczek Little League, both to bridge the gap between cops and the local, heavily Dominican community, and to provide a secure, supportive outlet for kids in what was then a very high crime area. Dozens of Buczek Little League players have since gone on the join the NYPD. The Little League was profiled on ESPN in 2016.

For his efforts—which are wholly voluntary— he was recently given the St. Michael the Archangel Award by NYPD Arms Wide Open, a non-profit organization devoted to police families with special needs children.

Though the Little League activities were halted by COVID in 2020 and then afterwards reduced by other personal circumstances, Moynihan hopes to bring it back to full force in 2025.