Stabbing in Fulton Street Station

Police responded to a report of an assault inside the Fulton Street subway station at approximately 6:50 p.m. on June 12 when an argument between two men escalated into a stabbing.

According to authorities, Shawn Thompson, a 37-year-old from Queens, pushed a 44-year-old man during the argument before stabbing him in the abdomen. Officers arrived promptly, arrested Thompson at the scene, and recovered a knife from his pocket.

EMS treated the victim on-site before transporting him to Bellevue Hospital, where he was reported to be conscious and responsive.

Thompson is facing multiple charges, including three counts of assault, menacing in the second and third degrees, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.