Star Watch 3.16.23

Colin Farrell reprises his role as one of Batman’s arch villans in the upcoming HBO Max film, “The Penguin.” If the photo doesn’t look much like Farrell, that’s because he is once again donning a fat suit and prosthetics for the flick which began filming around New York on March 1. He credits makeup artists Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine for his look. “I just sit in the chair and let Mike Marino work his genius,” Farrell told Hollywood Life in January. “That was it!” The film is expected out sometime in 2024.