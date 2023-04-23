Star Watch 4.27.23

As rumors fly that Timothee Chalamet is going to be the new face of the popular men’s fragrance Bleu de Chanel, he was spotted on Bond Street in the Village filming a commercial for the very brand on April 19th.

Chalamet also reportedly had an unfortunate run with the camera while on set. In a video captured on Tik Tok video by @mickmicknyc, Chalamet bounds out of a house on Bond Street while the two other actresses in the shoot, Stephanie Kurtzuba and Francesca Scorsese, the 23 year-old daughter of Martin Scorsese rush to meet him. Someone apparently did a poor job of calculating spatial distances and as the camera zooms in, Chalamet collides with the camera, although it was hard to tell who was at fault. A piece of plastic appears to break off, but nobody was seriously hurt in the video seen on Tik Tok which generated over 30.6 million views in a day.

Martin Scorsese, who produces the commercials for Chanel, was also spotted around the set in recent days.

Chalamet is currently said to be dating Kyle Jenner and starred in the tv drama series “Homeland” and was nominated for a best actor award for the 2017 indie film Call Me By Your Name, in which he played Ello Perlman for which he won a London Film Critic Best Actor award.

Chalamet, an American-born actor who also holds French citizenship thanks to his father, grew up in the Manhattan Plaza actors houses in Hell’s Kitchen but speaks fluent French thanks to summering in French village south of Lyons as a youngster.