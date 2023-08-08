x
Subway Murder Suspect Hit With New Charge, Said To Attack Clinician While On Rikers Island

33 year-old Claude White, in custody and awaiting trial for allegedly murdering a subway rider on a 4 train, reportedly stabbed a mental health clinician in the face and arm on Rikers Island. The victim was rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian and survived his injuries.

| 08 Aug 2023 | 11:28
    The George R. Vierno Center on Riker’s Island. 33 year-old Claude White, detained there for the alleged June murder of a fellow rider on a downtown 4 train, reportedly stabbed an on-site mental health worker multiple times on July 29 and was re-arrested. ( Photo via NYC Department of Corrections )

Claude White, already charged for allegedly murdering 32 year-old Tavon Silver on a downtown 4 train in June, has reportedly committed another stabbing. He is alleged to have attacked a mental health worker at a Rikers Island detention facility on July 29 by puncturing him in the face and the arm, according to a spokesperson for the NYC Department of Corrections (DOC). The clinician was rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, where he reportedly survived his injuries.

An improvised blade was recovered from the scene, and White was arrested yet again. No details on specific charges were made available as of press time.

White was being held at the George R. Vierno Center at the notorious East River jail complex for allegedly stabbing Silver to death near Union Square, in a crime that police claimed was related to a dispute over drugs gone horribly awry. In that incident, White was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The George R. Vierno Center, opened in 1991 and named after a former acting commissioner of the DOC, is a men’s compound that is one of eight active detention sites on the island.