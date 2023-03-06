Suspect Arrested in Upper West Side Rape Had Long Rap Sheet

A man with a long rap sheet including for previous sex crimes has been arrested for the rape of a 21-year-old woman on the Upper West Side.

Police arrested Jamel McIver, 30, of East 121st Street, on Sunday, March 5th.

The rape was committed around 1:20 am on Saturday, March 4th, in a building stairwell at West 65th Street and West End Avenue. McIver followed the victim into the building.

Once inside, McIver continued to follow her into the elevator, then forcing her out of the elevator and into a stairwell, where he raped her.

McIver subsequently forced her outside of the building before fleeing the scene. IN the crimestoppers video, he is seen taking off his jacket and tossing it over a fence. The victim was taken to an area hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

McIver has been previously arrested several times. These include a 2019 bust in the Bronx for allegedly breaking into a teenage girl’s bedroom and sexually assaulting her by forcing her to touch his genitals, as reported by the New York Post. He was also reportedly arrested in Delaware in 2013 and charged with beating his own infant son.

The Post quoted police sources who said he had been turned by members of his own family.